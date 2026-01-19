PSG coach Luis Enrique makes stunning Brahim Diaz–Zidane comparison after Morocco’s AFCON final penalty miss

Although Brahim Diaz has not played a major role at Real Madrid, he has managed to become one of Morocco’s best players. Throughout the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), he shone impressively, becoming the top scorer with five goals. However, he went from hero to villain when he missed a crucial penalty in the final against Senegal, leading to strong criticism. In response, PSG coach Luis Enrique stepped up to defend him, comparing him to Zinedine Zidane.

“Today we talked about that goal. Everyone is talking about Brahim. But I remember Zidane. Zidane, who is the god of soccer. He did it in a World Cup final… When you score those penalties, everyone applauds and no one says anything. And when you miss, there are a lot of negative opinions about a player. Brahim is a magnificent player… He is an exceptional player and a great person. It’s unfair,” Luis Enrique said at today’s press conference.

Following the painful defeat against Senegal, Brahim broke his silence, publicly apologizing to Moroccan fans. His performance throughout the AFCON was outstanding, but missing this penalty tarnished all his hard work, and he is being heavily criticized on social media. However, Luis Enrique supports Diaz, reminding everyone that he is not the only player to have missed in the same way on much bigger stages, as this is an everyday occurrence in sports.

While Brahim Diaz leaves Morocco amid a difficult period, he returns to Real Madrid, proving that he is capable of leading the team as a right winger. Although Xabi Alonso did not give him much playing time, Alvaro Arbeloa’s arrival gives him a renewed opportunity to earn a place on the team. As Rodrygo Goes is not at his best, he could look to earn a starting spot, having been the MVP and top scorer at the AFCON.

Senegal’s Edouard Mendy also defends Brahim Diaz as criticism grows

Far from being a peaceful event, the 2026 AFCON final turned into a storm of controversy, with several Senegalese players threatening to leave the pitch. Amid the chaos, Edouard Mendy decided to defend Brahim Diaz, who was accused of deliberately missing a penalty kick. For that reason, former Chelsea goalkeeper didn’t hesitate to voice his strong opinions on the situation.

“Do you really think we could agree on something like that with one minute left, after Morocco waited 50 years? Díaz wanted to score, and I tried to save it. That’s all. Let’s put an end to this debate. Some things happened after the penalty was awarded, but in soccer the most important thing is always winning,” Mendy concluded after the AFCON final game.

With just a couple of months before the 2026 World Cup, Morocco’s coach Walid Regragui needs to boost Brahim’s confidence, as growing criticism may affect his impressive form. Even though Achraf Hakimi and Abde Ezzalzouli rank among the best players on the national team, the 26-year-old star has proven to be a difference-maker. His contributions led them to the AFCON final, and he could again be pivotal in the upcoming tournament.