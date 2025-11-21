Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
LIGUE 1
Comments

Ousmane Dembele injury update: PSG coach Luis Enrique clarifies recovery timeline for Ballon d’Or winner

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
PSG coach Luis Enrique and winger Ousmane Dembele.
© Dan Mullan/Buda Mendes/Getty ImagesPSG coach Luis Enrique and winger Ousmane Dembele.

Since winning the 2025 Ballon d’Or, Ousmane Dembele has struggled to stay active at both club and international levels. Paris Saint-Germain have barely been able to enjoy the French winger’s talent due to physical issues, and now head coach Luis Enrique has addressed the situation.

“I don’t know when he will return. I’m not a doctor,” Luis Enrique said firmly when asked about Ousmane Dembele’s health during Friday’s press conference, shared by Diario AS.

However, the Spanish coach offered a slightly more positive outlook for the future. He’s improving. I think today, possibly, he will do a small part of training. Nothing major. You have to stay attentive,” he said.

Finally, Luis Enrique even provided an estimate of the timeline for Dembele’s full recovery. When I see that he feels good in training, in the coming weeks, it will be time to see him back,” explained the PSG coach.

PSG star Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele is the current Ballon d’Or winner.

When was Dembele’s last match?

After a 2024–25 season in which he was a key piece in Paris Saint-Germain’s success, Dembele has been far from having the same impact on the field. In fact, he has played just over 50% of his team’s matches this season: appearing in 9 games across all competitions and missing 8.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappe vs. PSG erupts again: Real Madrid star’s $280m claim sparks monster counter-offer from reigning UEFA Champions League winners

see also

Kylian Mbappe vs. PSG erupts again: Real Madrid star’s $280m claim sparks monster counter-offer from reigning UEFA Champions League winners

Those numbers are even worse with the French national team, as Dembele has missed the last five consecutive World Cup qualifiers due to muscle injuries. His only match with France in the second half of 2025 was during the September international break, when he played 36 minutes against Ukraine.

After returning injured from that match, Dembele needed a month to recover and get back minutes with Paris Saint-Germain. But after playing only four matches — one as a starter — the winger was forced off due to injury in the first half of the UEFA Champions League match against Bayern Munich on November 4. Since then, he has been out of action.

Other absences at PSG

While Ousmane Dembele is the most significant current injury affecting Paris Saint-Germain, there are other key players also unavailable due to physical problems. Desire Doue has been out in November with a hamstring injury, while Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes have also been sidelined since the match against Bayern Munich.

Advertisement
Ligue 1 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

Ligue 1 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Amid this injury streak, Luis Enrique gave few certainties about how he will organize the team for Saturday’s Ligue 1 match against Le Havre. “I don’t know. Yesterday we trained with six players. Today, I don’t know either. We’ll have training this afternoon, and I still don’t know. I think all the players have returned normally,” the coach said regarding the recent FIFA break. “We have to wait for today’s session to know exactly who will play tomorrow.”

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Ousmane Dembele playing for France vs. Ukraine in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Why isn’t Ousmane Dembele playing for France vs. Ukraine in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Ousmane Dembele’s name has been conspicuously absent from France’s squad list ahead of their 2026 World Cup Qualifier against Ukraine at the Parc des Princes — and fans are wondering why.

From Neymar to Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele: PSG risks igniting new tensions with Barcelona amid possible double swoop for Lamine Yamal and another star

From Neymar to Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele: PSG risks igniting new tensions with Barcelona amid possible double swoop for Lamine Yamal and another star

After years of transfer drama between PSG and Barcelona, the French giants are reportedly ready to approach Barca again.

France hit hard ahead of pivotal 2026 World Cup Qualifiers as PSG issues important Ousmane Dembele injury update: Is it serious and how long will he be out?

France hit hard ahead of pivotal 2026 World Cup Qualifiers as PSG issues important Ousmane Dembele injury update: Is it serious and how long will he be out?

The Paris Saint-Germain winger, fresh off his Ballon d’Or triumph, had barely returned to full form when another cruel twist of fate struck under the lights of the Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe on track for Real Madrid greatness? The impressive data behind his first 75 games compared to Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema

Kylian Mbappe on track for Real Madrid greatness? The impressive data behind his first 75 games compared to Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema

Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Karim Benzema are names that define entire eras at Real Madrid, and yet the question persists: Is the 26-year-old French forward truly carving out a legacy of his own?

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo