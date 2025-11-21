Trending topics:
Messi challenged by Muller with a potential MLS final in sight as Inter Miami and Whitecaps head to the playoff semifinals

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Thomas Muller and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi.
Both Inter Miami and the Vancouver Whitecaps are preparing to compete in the semifinals of their respective playoff conferences. If both clubs advance, they could meet in the Major League Soccer final — setting up a compelling showdown between Lionel Messi and Thomas Muller.

During an interview published on MLS’s official social media channels, Muller was asked about the possibility and admitted that the idea motivates him. “My history with him forces me to hope for a final against Miami,” the German forward said before adding a joke: “It’s not my fault. Sorry, they brought me in to say that.”

The Vancouver star then expanded on his long-running history with Messi. “For me it was just normal to pick a little bit of my history with Messi and the Barcelona teams,” he acknowledged. “I know the discussions in the fan bases, you know. Because it’s a Barcelona thing.”

Muller later addressed what a potential final between the two clubs would represent. “Miami is maybe the biggest brand in the East,” he admitted. The Whitecaps are the future biggest brand in the West… Just kidding, but I’m working on it,” he said with a laugh. “It’s also two big players are coming up.”

Inter Miami and Vancouver Whitecaps’ playoff paths

The MLS playoff format makes the league final the only scenario in which Messi and Muller can meet at this stage. Inter Miami, competing in the Eastern Conference, defeated Nashville SC in Game 3 of the opening round. They now face FC Cincinnati on Sunday at TQL Stadium in the conference semifinals. If they advance, they will meet either New York City FC or the Philadelphia Union.

In the Western Conference, the Vancouver Whitecaps eliminated FC Dallas in the opening round and now have a difficult matchup ahead against Los Angeles FC. The game will feature two of the league’s biggest stars: Thomas Muller and Son Heung-min. Waiting in the conference final will be either San Diego FC or Minnesota United.

Messi vs. Muller: The history

A potential MLS final between Inter Miami and the Vancouver Whitecaps would mark the 11th meeting between Lionel Messi and Thomas Muller in their professional careers. So far, the German forward holds a clear advantage, with seven wins and only three losses.

With Bayern Munich, Muller faced Messi six times in the UEFA Champions League — four against FC Barcelona and two against Paris Saint-Germain. In all but one of those matchups, the German side came out on top. Messi’s lone victory was a 3–0 win in 2015, the year the Catalan club won the European title.

At the international level, the record is even, with two wins each. However, it’s worth noting that Messi’s two victories with Argentina came in friendlies, while Muller’s wins with Germany were both at World Cups: a 4–0 victory in the 2010 quarterfinals in South Africa and a 1–0 win in the 2014 final in Brazil.

