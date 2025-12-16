Trending topics:
Ousmane Dembele crowned as 2025 The Best FIFA Men’s Player winner at 28: How long did Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo take to win it?

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF, Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Elsa/Justin Setterfield/Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF, Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Ousmane Dembélé has just been crowned the best player in the world by winning the 2025 Ballon d’Or. Although the Frenchman hasn’t started the 2025–26 season in top form due to injuries, he still managed to secure the 2025 The Best FIFA Men’s Player award, becoming the first French player to do so. Consequently, this feat sparked comparisons, recalling how long it took for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to claim this prestigious honor.

With his performances during the 2024–25 season, Ousmane Dembélé managed to become the best player in the world, leading PSG to their first Champions League title along with multiple other trophies. As a result, the Frenchman not only won the 2025 Ballon d’Or but was also crowned the 2025 The Best FIFA Men’s Player, achieving it at 28 years old and becoming the first French player in the history of these awards to do so.

Unlike the Ballon d’Or, The Best FIFA Awards were first presented in 2017, which means there is a relatively short list of winners. Cristiano Ronaldo was the first winner in the history of these awards, thanks to his impact with Real Madrid and his victory at the 2016 UEFA Euro. As a result, the Portuguese won this award at 31 years old, already a veteran, but inaugurating the event and elevating its importance.

Lionel Messi, similar to Cristiano Ronaldo, won this award as a veteran. At 32 years old, the Argentine was crowned with his first The Best FIFA Men’s Player award due to his impact with FC Barcelona. That year, he beat Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo to secure his first victory. Even of both stars won the award as veterans, they were among the first players to win it, leaving a path for other stars to clinch it.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo leaving their The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award.

What is the current ranking of The Best FIFA Men’s Player winners?

The Best FIFA Men’s Player award may have a brief history, but many stars have already claimed this accolade. Cristiano Ronaldo may have won it twice in the early years, yet he does not hold the record for the most wins. Instead, he ties for second place with a surprising contender. Consequently, Ousmane Dembele joins this exclusive list, that Lionel Messi standing at its forefront.

The Best vs. Ballon d’Or: What’s the difference between the two major soccer awards?

The Best vs. Ballon d'Or: What's the difference between the two major soccer awards?

Name Number of Awards
1.Lionel Messi3-(2019, 2022 and 2023)
2.Cristiano Ronaldo2-( 2016 and 2017)
3.Robert Lewandowski2-(2020 and 2021)
4.Luka Modric1-(2018)
5.Vinicius Jr 1-(2024)
6.Ousmane Dembele1-(2025)

Not only is it surprising that Messi has surpassed Cristiano as the all-time winner of The Best awards, but Robert Lewandowski also emerges as one of the most decorated players in the history of these honors, making it clear that his legacy stands alongside the greatest players of all time. Nevertheless, players such as Lamine Yamal or Kylian Mbappé could soon surpass them on this list, as they are much younger and are currently dominating the soccer world.

