Inter Miami
Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami to play one more game at Chase Stadium before 2026 MLS home debut

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi has been a central figure in Inter Miami’s rapid growth over the past few years, and the club is set to inaugurate Miami Freedom Park beginning with the 2026 season. Before that transition, however, the Herons will play one final match at Chase Stadium, bidding farewell to their longtime home ahead of the home debut in the Major League Soccer campaign.

Since 2020, Chase Stadium has served as Inter Miami’s home during the club’s early years, with a capacity of 21,550 fans, a venue that has since become undersized following Messi’s arrival. After hosting several defining moments in club history, the Herons will play one last official match at the stadium where they lifted multiple trophies.

Inter Miami will say goodbye to Chase Stadium on Tuesday, March 18, in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Having qualified directly for the Round of 16 after winning the MLS Cup, the Herons will face the winner of the matchup between MLS side Nashville SC and Canadian club Atlético Ottawa.

The first leg of the Round of 16 will be played on March 11, with Inter Miami on the road. The return leg the following week at Chase Stadium will mark the final appearance of Messi and his teammates at the Fort Lauderdale venue after celebrating the 2025 MLS Cup title.

When will Miami Freedom Park open?

A significant upgrade from Chase Stadium, Miami Freedom Park will become Inter Miami’s new home starting in the 2026 season. However, the club will not play its first match there until April, several weeks after the MLS season officially kicks off.

Former Real Madrid Sergio Reguilón opens up on motivation to play alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

The first official match at Miami Freedom Park is scheduled for April 4, when Messi’s side will host Austin FC in league play. Inter Miami will open the season with four consecutive road matches against LAFC, Orlando City, D.C. United, and Charlotte FC before making their long-awaited debut at the new stadium.

