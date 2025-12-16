Bruno Fernandes breaks silence on possible move to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia: ‘I will play in a growing league’

Although Manchester United have failed to establish themselves as one of the brightest teams in England, Bruno Fernandes has remained one of their best players. Leading the team, the Portuguese has established himself as one of the Premier League’s top players. Despite this, his future remains in doubt, making him decide to break the silence about the possibility of joining Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

“The person who spoke to me was the president of Al Hilal, who called me directly… They wanted me to play the Club World Cup with Al Hilal… I can’t complain, I earn very well, but obviously the difference is enormous. That was never what guided me. If one day I have to play in Arabia, I will play in Arabia. My lifestyle will change, my children’s life will be with sun, after six years in Manchester with cold and rain, I will play in a growing league,” Bruno Fernandes said, via Canal 11.

Bruno had consistently dismissed the idea of leaving Manchester United, but this summer, the Portuguese midfielder disclosed the club’s unexpected intentions, which prompted him to reconsider his stance. He might be enticed by the opportunity to join the Saudi Pro League, potentially reuniting with Cristiano after the 2026 World Cup. While Al Hilal showed interest, Ben Jacobs reports that Al Ittihad and Al Nassr were also keen on securing his services.

Far from perceiving his arrival in Saudi Arabia as a step backward, Bruno Fernandes believes that entering this league does not limit his level, citing Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, and Ruben Neves as examples: “I believe that they went there to sign big contracts and still have the possibility of returning to Europe to play for big clubs, because of the quality they have and because they still go to the national team.”

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United

Bruno and Cristiano could make an elite offense at Al Nassr

Although Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t played the most games with Bruno Fernandes as a teammate, they’ve shown an incredible connection on the field. In 67 matches for Portugal, this pair has spearheaded the national team’s most successful era, featuring in two UEFA Nations League titles and combining for nine goals. Thus, the potential arrival of the 31-year-old star would significantly boost Al Nassr, creating a formidable offense led by Portuguese stars.

In case Manchester United remain open to selling Bruno Fernandes after the 2026 World Cup, Al Nassr could emerge as a top contender for his arrival. Not only could Cristiano’s presence, but also Joao Felix and Jorge Jesus, make a significant difference, as he would have a familiar entourage to shine. Moreover, he could boost the midfield alongside Brozovic and Angelo, providing the necessary balance for the team to succeed in winning titles.

The Red Devils may have considered selling the 31-year-old in the summer of 2025; however, Simon Stone of BBC Sport reports that the English club is no longer open to parting ways with its star. That said, Manchester United could be tempted if a suitable offer arrives that helps fund the squad rebuild INEOS is pursuing under head coach Ruben Amorim, paving the way for the arrival of new young players.