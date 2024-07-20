As the speculation surrounding Dani Olmo’s future intensifies, the Spanish international remains a hot topic in the transfer market following his stellar performance at Euro 2024. With his exceptional showing, Olmo has drawn significant attention from top European clubs. His $65 million release clause, which expires on July 20, has added urgency to the negotiations.

Dani Olmo played a crucial role in Spain‘s triumphant Euro 2024 campaign, where they secured their first European title since 2012. His impressive performance, which included three goals, earned him a shared Golden Boot award. This has inevitably led to increased interest from several high-profile clubs.

Olmo’s contract with Leipzig runs until 2027, and the Bundesliga club has a history of securing high transfer fees for their star players. With the expiration of his release clause imminent, Leipzig can now demand a much higher fee in any potential transfer negotiations.

Various media have linked him with Manchester City and Barcelona, although it seems unlikely that either team will be able to sign him. Neither the Citizens nor Barcelona are in a position to pay the enormous release clause in full at this time. However, Liverpool and Bayern Munich have shown firmer interest, with Olmo himself hinting at being open to new challenges outside of Germany.

Just recently, the midfielder expressed uncertainty about his future with Leipzig. “My advisors, who are dealing with this, already know what I want to do. I don’t know if I will stay in Germany, we will see,” he said. “I want to be in a place where I am appreciated and loved and what I want to do is win. There are several options, we will see what happens.”

How Barcelona plan to lure Olmo

Barcelona, in particular, supposedly remain keen on bringing Olmo back to Catalonia. Despite financial constraints, they are exploring creative solutions to secure the transfer.

According to reports from Sport, Barca plan to offer a lower initial fee supplemented by performance-based incentives. This strategy could potentially exceed the $65 million release clause if Olmo excels, thereby benefiting both parties.

However, the Blaugrana face stiff competition. Premier League giants like Manchester United have made attractive offers, and Bayern Munich are also interested in signing the Spaniard. His preference appears to be a move to Barcelona. However, the allure of the Premier League and the familiarity of the Bundesliga present strong alternatives.

What now after release clause expiry?

As the July 20 deadline for Olmo’s release clause approaches, the situation becomes more complex. Any club interested in signing him will now need to negotiate directly with Leipzig. Despite the clause’s expiration, the price is not expected to increase significantly due to Leipzig’s appreciation of Olmo’s contributions.

The German club has acknowledged his commitment and performances, and they may be willing to negotiate a reasonable transfer fee. The 26-year-old has the potential to equal or surpass Josko Gvardiol‘s $98 million transfer to City in 2023 as the current record; especially since the German side have a history of getting huge sums for their great players.

