UEFA could take disciplinary measures against members of the Spanish national team due to Gibraltar chanting after their Euro 2024 victory.

Spain’s triumph in the Euro 2024 final over England was a moment of immense joy and celebration for La Roja and their fans.

Spain secured their first major tournament win in 12 years by defeating England in the Euro 2024 final, thanks to a late winner from Mikel Oyarzabal.

The victory sparked jubilant celebrations that continued well into the night and culminated in a grand trophy parade in Madrid.

However, a scandal involving two important Spanish players, Rodri and Alvaro Morata, has cast a cloud on the post-victory festivities. The duo is currently under investigation by UEFA following complaints about their conduct during the trophy celebrations.

During the celebrations at Madrid’s Cibeles fountain, Rodri and Morata were filmed leading chants of “Gibraltar is Spanish”. This chant, referring to the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar, has sparked significant controversy. The Gibraltar Football Association quickly filed a formal complaint with UEFA, labeling the chants as “extremely provocative and insulting.”

UEFA responded by launching a disciplinary investigation into the actions of Rodri and Morata. A statement from the governing body confirmed the appointment of an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to evaluate a potential violation of UEFA’s regulations.

“A UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector is being appointed to evaluate a potential violation of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations by the players Rodrigo Hernández Cascante and Álvaro Morata in the context of conduct that occurred during the public presentation of the UEFA EURO 2024 trophy in Madrid on 15 July 2024. Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course,” UEFA announced.

Historical context and political sensitivity

Gibraltar has been a British territory since 1713 and has repeatedly rejected Spanish sovereignty in referenda. The issue remains a sensitive and contentious topic between the UK and Spain.

Alvaro Morata is facing a UEFA investigation over his role in the chanting Alvaro Morata is facing a UEFA investigation over his role in the chanting

The Spanish government continues to claim sovereignty over Gibraltar, asserting that the British occupation is contrary to international law. The Spanish foreign ministry’s stance underscores the complexity and historical depth of the dispute.

“Spain has repeatedly asked the United Kingdom to enter into negotiations. The continued de facto occupation by the British does not meet the requirements of international law for the acquisition of sovereignty. That is why Spain has always stressed that the occupation of the isthmus is illegal and contrary to international law and, therefore, has always demanded its unconditional return. Spain does not recognise the occupation of the isthmus or the fence as a border”, they said.

What did Gibraltar FA say?

The investigation into Rodri and Morata’s conduct could lead to disciplinary action, including possible bans from future matches. UEFA have not set a timeline for the case, but the implications are significant, ESPN say. Both players could face suspension from upcoming Nations League games in September.

This incident is reminiscent of a recent case involving Albania’s Mirlind Daku. UEFA banned him for two games after leading nationalist chants at the Euro 2024 tournament. Daku had used a megaphone to sing derogatory chants about Macedonia and Serbia following Albania’s match against Croatia. He later issued a public apology, but UEFA still imposed the ban.

The Gibraltar Football Association welcomed UEFA’s swift action. “The Gibraltar FA welcomes the statement published by UEFA in relation to our letter dated 18th July 2024, confirming the appointment of an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to investigate the matter,” they stated. The GFA also mentioned submitting additional evidence related to the behavior of Shelbourne FC supporters at the Europa Point Stadium.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Alberto Gardin : IMAGO / WENN