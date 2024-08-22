The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and the Players Association have agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA). The previous deal was not going to expire until 2026, but the two sides were eager to strike an agreement. According to ESPN, early negotiations were tied to the league’s current broadcasting deal.

NWSL officials wanted the new CBA’s expiration date to be after the end of the current media rights deal. The broadcasting deal, which was just agreed before the 2024 season, is set to expire in 2028. The new CBA now extends through 2030.

Some of the biggest changes in the new CBA include total free agency, a higher salary cap, and a significant raise in minimum salaries. Contracts are also now guaranteed, and trades will have to be approved by the player involved. Another positive alteration for the players is expanded parental leave and additional childcare benefits.

Outside of the NWSL, AC Milan recently guaranteed contract extensions for players who become pregnant during the last season of their deals. It is the first such guarantee of any European club.

NWSL adopts multiple CBA changes previously seen in the USL Super League

The exact timing of the announcement is particularly interesting considering the USL Super League season has just begun. U.S. Soccer previously sanctioned the newly formed USL Super League as a D1 professional women’s soccer division. As a result, it has essentially become a direct rival to the NWSL.

Before beginning their inaugural campaign, USL Super League officials declared that their players would have guaranteed contracts. The new division also decided that they would not have an official draft either. NWSL officials have now axed their draft as well in the new CBA.

NWSL execs claim that they did not copy the USL Super League by updating their CBA ahead of schedule. Nevertheless, it certainly seems that way. The USL Super League kicked off the 2024 campaign on August 17th. While still in the early stages, fans flocked to the opening round of fixtures in the new league. Multiple USL Super League matches in the opening weekend happened in front of sold-out crowds.

The formation and early success of the USL Super League helped create healthy competition for the NWSL. Previously being the only D1 women’s soccer league in America arguably gave NWSL officials too much power over their players. Christina Unkel, the president of USL Super League side Tampa Bay Sun, pointed to this notion on Thursday.

The new NWSL collective bargaining agreement gives players more power

Regardless of whether or not the NWSL took a page out of the USL Super League’s playbook, the updated CBA deserves applause. Along with potentially making more money, eliminating the draft and allowing players to have a final say on trades is a major win for those actually on the pitch.

“The draft is an antiquated model that empowers teams to decide for players instead of players deciding for themselves,” stated NWSLPA president Tori Huster. “Now, players can choose the team environment that fits their needs and maximizes their opportunities. Teams will need to step up to create environments that appeal to players.”

While the NWSL and USL Super League may be rivals, their seasons do not follow the same schedule. The NWSL is continuing its traditional calendar by playing regular season matches between March and November each year. The USL Super League, on the other hand, follows a more European model. After just starting their 2024/25 campaign, the new division will continue until next May.

