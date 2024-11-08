As the regular season concludes, the National Women’s Soccer League Playoffs are set to kick off, with teams vying for the championship title. Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the NWSL Playoffs‘ format, bracket, participating teams, and how to watch the action.

For the first time in NWSL history, the playoffs have expanded to include eight teams, up from the previous six. This change comes in response to the league’s growth to 14 teams, making the competition more inclusive and exciting.

NWSL Playoffs format

The playoff teams are seeded based on their regular-season standings, with matchups as follows: 1st place against the 8th place, the 2nd against the 7th, the 3rd against the 6th, and the 4th against the 5th.

All matches are single-elimination, meaning no second leg, or away goal advantage. Starting with the quarterfinals, the games will take place from November 8 to 10. If a game is tied after regulation and extra time, the winner will be decided by a penalty shootout.

The winners from the quartefinals will move to the semifinals, who have the same rules as the previous round. Both matches to declare the finalists will be played on November 16.

At last, the final game, which will be held in Kansas City at CPKC Stadium. The two winning teams from the semifinals will decide in a final showdown who’ll take the NWSL Championship home on November 23.

NWSL Playoffs bracket

The National Women’s Soccer League has shared the official playoff bracket on social media, showcasing each team’s path to the championship match. Fans can follow the progress and anticipate potential matchups as the tournament unfolds:

Teams in the NWSL Playoffs

The top eight teams from the regular season have secured their spots in the playoffs, each bringing unique storylines and ambitions to the stage:

Orlando Pride (1st): Winners of the NWSL Shield with 60 points, the Pride are chasing their first championship, even without retired legend Alex Morgan .

(1st): Winners of the NWSL Shield with 60 points, the Pride are chasing their first championship, even . Washington Spirit (2nd): After a strong campaign, the Spirit, led by Spanish coach Jonatan Giraldez , are eyeing their first title.

(2nd): After a strong campaign, the Spirit, led by Spanish coach , are eyeing their first title. Gotham FC (3rd): The defending champions are tied on points with the Spirit (56) and are eager to retain their crown .

(3rd): The defending champions are tied on points with the Spirit (56) and are . Kansas City Current (4th): Backed by NFL star Patrick Mahomes and co-owners, the Current are aiming for their first title since their 2020 inception.

(4th): and co-owners, the Current are aiming for their first title since their 2020 inception. North Carolina Courage (5th): Last crowned champions in 2019, the Courage are looking to end their title drought .

(5th): Last crowned champions in 2019, the Courage are looking to . Portland Thorns (6th): The most successful team in NWSL history with three championships, the Thorns hope to send retiring Canadian icon Christine Sinclair out on a high note .

(6th): The most successful team in NWSL history with three championships, the Thorns hope to . Bay FC (7th): In their inaugural season , Bay FC’s impressive run has earned them a playoff berth, showcasing immense potential.

(7th): , Bay FC’s impressive run has earned them a playoff berth, showcasing immense potential. Chicago Red Stars (8th): The final team to clinch a spot, the Red Stars, founded in 2006, are still in search of their first major trophy.

How to watch the NWSL Playoffs

During this season, the NWSL is in it’s first of their four-year national broadcast rights deal. The playoffs are split between several platforms like ESPN, CBS, Amazon, and Scripps Sports (ION). The schedule in USA and the streaming links can be found here.

The schedule for the quarterfinals (Eastern Time) is the following: