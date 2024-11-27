Timing is everything. Just ask the NWSL and MLS.

NWSL, which runs almost identically to MLS as a single-entity closed league, is benefitting from a rise of interest in women’s sports and better luck with the timing of its deals. Formed in 2012, the women’s league has evolved on a similar path to MLS as it finds new investors to purchase stakes in the league as it expands nationwide.

NWSL’s fortunate timing alludes to its new media rights deal that brought games to a roster of 12 different TV networks and/or streaming services during 2024. Figuring out which channels were showing specific games required extra work for fans, but at the same time, it allowed NWSL to increase the reach of its games far and wide across TV partners (CBS, ESPN, and ION) as well as several streaming outlets (Amazon Prime, ESPN+, Paramount+, and the in-house NWSL+).

NWSL timed its new media deal perfectly

The $60 million/year NWSL media rights deal came at a time when free ad-supported TV channels (abbreviated as FAST) have become popular in the mainstream with channels such as Pluto TV, Tubi, and Roku Channel. As a result, the CBS Sports Golazo Network, ION, and NWSL+ FAST channels played a key role in making NWSL games and shoulder programming more available for free nationwide.

This came at the same time that MLS took the opposite path. In 2023, MLS began the first year of its 10-year deal to put games behind the Apple TV paywall. Taking 2024 as an example, only 6% of MLS games were available on television. Therefore, MLS Season Pass (priced at $14.99 per month) was the only way to access all 496 games.

The timing of MLS’ deal with Apple, which runs through 2032, couldn’t have come at a worse time for the league. It was launched just six weeks before CBS Sports Golazo Network debuted, a FAST that offers free soccer coverage and games. For instance, in 2024, it streamed seven NWSL games for free in addition to countless numbers of women’s soccer games, UEFA Champions League, English Football League, and international matches, all part of its 24/7 network.

NWSL’s record-breaking weekend

Meanwhile, NWSL has been enjoying record viewing numbers. This past Sunday’s NWSL Championship game between Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit averaged more than 1 million viewers (967,900 on the CBS network as well as an unreported number on Paramount+). It was an 18% increase from the 2023 final, and 6% better than the 2022 final game.

Similarly, NWSL averaged over 500,000 viewers for the broadcasts of its knock-out round games, as well as averaging more than 175,000 people per game during the entire season.

In contrast, with so few games available on television, MLS has struggled this season. Its biggest game of the year featuring Columbus Crew against Inter Miami averaged 157,000 viewers on FS1 and FOX Deportes combined. Not included in that number was the viewing figure for MLS Season Pass, but regardless, it illustrates how the league’s viewership on television has dropped off even with a star like Lionel Messi playing.

Everything comes full circle

The irony of NWSL’s successful media rights offering that includes 12 channels showing games is that MLS had something very similar from 2015 through 2022. During that time, MLS games were shown across roughly the same number as NWSL is now. That included FOX, FS1, FS2, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, Univision, UniMas, and TUDN, as well as a long list of regional sports networks.

What worked for MLS from 2015 through 2022 before it moved to streaming is now working wonders for NWSL. Whether it’s luck or a strategic vision, what NWSL’s media partners provide is incredible reach.

For example, NWSL was able to leverage its partnership with CBS. Last Friday, the CBS Mornings program aired live from CPKC Stadium ahead of the final. By doing that, CBS brought the NWSL into the homes of Americans nationwide. Typically, CBS Mornings has more than 2 million viewers per week for its morning show.

That’s something that Apple and MLS can’t replicate. Apple, with its MLS Season Pass streaming service, has no relationship with television networks that it can leverage to promote the league. At the same time, FOX Sports – with the 34 games it televises each season – isn’t invested in promoting MLS’ coverage on Apple TV.

NWSL’s major advantage over MLS

To be fair, Major League Soccer’s Apple TV deal is ahead of its time. League executives bet on the future of broadcasting being streaming. What it didn’t anticipate is that it’s impossible to compete with a free product such as CBS Sports Golazo Network or NWSL+ at the same time that Apple is charging $14.99 per month.

Over time, MLS Season Pass may be a success for the league, but it has come at the cost of not being on television as much as the NWSL and other soccer leagues.

NWSL also has one major advantage over MLS.

While NWSL doesn’t have a Messi-type female player it can sign right now, it is one of the world’s top women’s soccer leagues. Major League Soccer faces major competition from a string of top leagues including the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, Liga MX, and NWSL itself.

When you have very little competition as well as a robust media rights deal, it’s no wonder that NWSL is in a purple patch right now.

Photo: IMAGO / Sports Press Photo