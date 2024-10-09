A consortium in the city of Cleveland is attempting to create a new National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team. The American soccer division currently has 14 clubs fighting for the 2024 championship. Boston, however, will soon become the 15th NWSL team in 2026. The organization, which does not have an official name, paid over $50 million for the rights to start a franchise.

While Boston has yet to play a match, league officials are expected to pick a 16th team before the end of the calendar year. The Cleveland Soccer Group (CSG) is trying desperately to become the next NWSL expansion franchise.

The group recently took a huge step forward in the process by securing a land deal to build a stadium. CSG, led by CEO Michael Murphy, officially announced the purchase of nearly 14 acres in the downtown area. The previously state-owned property reportedly cost $4.2 million.

The deal, however, was also aided with help from the Cleveland Metroparks Board of Park Commissioners. Cleveland’s Department of Transportation previously owned the land. CSG plans to build a new $150 million arena on the vacant property. The arena is expected to accommodate 12,500 fans during NWSL games.

Pending NWSL stadium in Cleveland to be publicly owned

Murphy recently discussed the plans during an interview with The Athletic. The group’s executive proclaimed that the land was a perfect location for a new soccer stadium. “It’s really where Clevelanders have been going for the last 30 years to enjoy professional sports,” stated Murphy.

“It’s about a five-minute walk from (the) home plate at Progressive Field, where the Guardians play in Major League Baseball, or maybe an eight-minute walk from mid-court where the Cavaliers play in the NBA.”

As evident in the land deal, CSG wants to continue a public-private partnership for the proposed NWSL team. The group is asking for $90 million in city, county, and state funds. Once built, the stadium would then be publicly owned.

“I think it’s really important because most stadiums in this country have had some public financing element to them,” continued Murphy. “If you look back in the state of Ohio even, maybe over the last 30 years, there’s been about $2 billion spent in this state across Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Dayton, Toledo, (and) other cities on men’s professional (sports), and over the same periods it’s been $0 for women.”

Figures show just how much the NWSL has grown

NWSL’s growth in recent years has been truly spectacular. Including Boston, the league has added seven new franchises since 2021. Not only is the division creating new clubs, but expansion fees have exploded in recent years.

For instance, Angel City FC and San Diego Wave owners previously paid just $2 million to join the NWSL in 2020. Boston, however, most recently forked out $54 million in expansion fees. These rising costs to owners have been directly affected by an increase in demand. More and more wealthy owners want to help create NWSL clubs.

As expansion fees rise, so do valuations of existing teams. Angel City became the most valuable women’s sports team in the world earlier this summer. The club was valued at $250 million after Willow Bay and Bob Iger acquired the club. The North Carolina Courage also reached a valuation of $108 million in recent weeks.

