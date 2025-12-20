Christian Pulisic involved in Milan’s tactical domino effect: How Niclas Fullkrug’s arrival would affect USMNT star’s new role under Massimiliano Allegri

The winter window is opening with urgency at San Siro, and the direction of Milan’s season may hinge on the next few weeks. With Christian Pulisic already carrying a heavy attacking burden, the Rossoneri are preparing to welcome a new striker to reshape their frontline. Niclas Fullkrug is on the verge of signing, and under the watchful eye of Massimiliano Allegri, his presence could quietly redefine roles, responsibilities, and the balance of Milan’s attack.

At first glance, it is simply another January reinforcement. In reality, it may signal a subtle but decisive evolution in how the Rossoneri intend to attack for the rest of the campaign. Milan’s elimination from the Italian Super Cup and recent struggles in open play have sharpened the club’s focus. The lack of a physical reference point up front has become impossible to ignore, particularly with Santiago Gimenez sidelined following ankle surgery and Christopher Nkunku failing to justify his hefty price tag.

According to various reports, negotiations with West Ham for Fullkrug are now at an advanced stage. The German striker is described as “practically” a Milan player, with the clubs finalizing a loan deal that includes an option to buy worth between $15m and $17.5m, La Gazzetta dello Sport reveals.

The German international has already agreed to the move, turning down interest from the Bundesliga in favor of a fresh start in Serie A. Medical examinations are expected soon, though timing likely rules him out of the immediate fixture list.

see also Christian Pulisic’s future takes new twist: Milan makes transfer call as renewal talks stall amid growing Premier League interest

Why Fullkrug, and why now?

Fullkrug’s recent career path explains Milan’s interest. After arriving in London for a significant fee, injuries and tactical mismatch limited his impact in the Premier League. He has struggled for minutes and confidence, scoring just three goals and two assists since his move. For the Italian side, however, those struggles are almost irrelevant – what matters is profile.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At 32, the striker offers experience, aerial presence, and elite hold-up play—qualities Milan’s attack has sorely lacked. Fabrizio Romano confirmed that only final details remain between the clubs, adding that the Serie A outfit sees the German as their first reinforcement of the winter window.

Allegri’s tactical domino effect with Pulisic and Fullkrug

Here is where the story changes. The arrival of Fullkrug is not just about goals. It is about structure. And it directly affects Christian Pulisic. Until now, Pulisic has been Milan’s most decisive attacker. Seven Serie A goals in nine appearances and nine goals in 12 matches across all competitions underline his efficiency. Under Allegri, he has quietly evolved from winger to something far more dangerous. But this evolution has come at a cost: responsibility.

see also Christian Pulisic’s Milan won’t be Thiago Silva’s next destination: Massimiliano Allegri turns to two alternatives from Premier League and Bundesliga

Since Allegri’s return, the American’s game has changed in ways that raw numbers only partially capture. He is touching the ball less, dribbling less, and defending less. Yet he is scoring more—and scoring decisively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal with Rafael Leao.

As La Gazzetta dello Sport recently observed, the Italian manager has not asked Pulisic to do more, but to do less, better. Freed from constant build-up duties, the American now operates closer to the goal, drifting into left-sided half-spaces and arriving late in the box. His goal-per-minute ratio of one every 64 minutes places him among Europe’s elite. Still, this efficiency has come with a warning sign: Milan’s attack has become overly dependent on him. This is where Fullkrug changes everything.

With a true central striker finally available, the 27-year-old USMNT star no longer needs to function as the club’s focal point. The German’s presence allows Allegri to push the American into a more selective, lethal second-striker role—one focused on timing, movement, and finishing rather than carrying the entire offensive structure. In practical terms, Fullkrug absorbs physical battles, pins defenders, and creates space. Pulisic exploits it. Pulisic becomes less visible, but more dangerous. This is not reinvention; it is refinement.

Advertisement