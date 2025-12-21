Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly in danger of losing Argentine target as South American giant makes late move

Inter Miami have already begun the process of building a competitive squad around Lionel Messi as they look to build on last season’s success heading into 2026. However, the MLS side could suffer a significant setback in their squad planning, as one of the Herons’ priority transfer targets is now reportedly in negotiations with a South American giant.

One of the players Inter Miami have been working to sign in recent weeks is Facundo Mura. Set to become a free agent once his contract with Racing Club expires in December 2025, personal terms had been under discussion as the club looked to secure his arrival ahead of the 2026 season.

However, according to Argentine transfer expert Germán García Grova, River Plate have entered negotiations to sign Facundo Mura. On Saturday, key figures from the Argentine powerhouse reportedly contacted the right back in an effort to convince him to remain in the country rather than move to MLS.

As reported, Mura has requested 72 hours to make a final decision between Inter Miami, where negotiations are already at an advanced stage, and River Plate. Should the defender opt to stay in Argentina, the Herons would be forced back into the transfer market in search of alternative options.

Facundo Mura of Racing Club.

The right back, a position to address in 2026

Between retirements, departures, and contract renewals, Inter Miami are in the midst of reshaping a squad that has already seen several members of their 2025 MLS Cup-winning team depart. While Messi has already been bolstered by the arrivals of Sergio Reguilón and Dayne St. Clair, right back remains a position the club is targeting ahead of the 2026 season.

With Marcelo Weigandt’s two-year loan set to expire at the end of 2025, the Argentine is not expected to return, leaving Ian Fray as the only natural right back currently on the roster. Defender Gonzalo Luján could serve as an emergency option, but his natural position is center back, and his profile leans more toward a defensive role.

Mura’s potential signing, viewed as a market opportunity given his free-agent status, had generated optimism within the club. Athletic and comfortable pushing forward, the right back was seen as a strong tactical fit and a potential complement to Messi on the right flank.

Now, Mura’s potential signing has been thrown into doubt, with Inter Miami forced to decide whether to improve their contractual offer to tip the balance in their favor or turn their attention to other available options. While there is still time before the start of the 2026 season, Mura remains the only right back the club has actively scouted and pursued over the last weeks, meaning this sudden shift could put the Herons under pressure to act quickly.

