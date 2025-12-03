Not Lamine Yamal: Legend Wesley Sneijder delivers surprising prediction on the 2026 Ballon d’Or winner

At just 18 years old, Lamine Yamal has emerged as one of the world’s top players. He recently completed the best season of his career, securing a second-place finish in the 2025 Ballon d’Or. With this achievement, the Spaniard has positioned himself as a leading contender for the prestigious award. However, in a surprising move, legendary player Wesley Sneijder did not name him as the clear favorite for the 2026 accolade, opting to select another player instead.

“I insist that with the way the scoring works now (in the Ballon d’Or), I’m pretty sure Mbappé will win it next season, 100%. Plus, he’s now become a true striker, performing better than he did on the wing. Madrid doesn’t need a player like Haaland. And Vini will probably win it the year after that. They both have the quality to do it,” Wesley Sneijder said, via Diario Marca.

France Football magazine changed the standard in 2022, and the editor-in-chief decided to explain the updated criteria for selecting the winner. With this change, Kylian Mbappe might be facing the best opportunity of his career to secure this prestigious accolade. He has not only evolved into an impressive scorer but has also demonstrated his leadership skills at Real Madrid, which strengthens his candidacy.

While Kylian has clearly established himself as a strong candidate, Sneijder’s decision to overlook Lamine Yamal surprised many fans. Not only is the Spaniard eight years younger than the Frenchman, but he also secured a second-place finish in the 2025 Ballon d’Or—an accomplishment Mbappe has not yet achieved. However, the Real Madrid star’s remarkable scoring ability and influence during crucial moments may be a decisive factor to clinch the award.

Not only Lamine pushes Kylian in Ballon d’Or, but also Harry Kane

Although Lamine Yamal is considered Kylian Mbappe’s main competitor for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, he is not the only contender. The changes in France Football magazine’s criteria mean that performance during the season, titles won, and impact at key moments will significantly influence the decision. Consequently, Harry Kane emerges as a strong favorite for the award, playing a crucial role in Bayern Munich’s impressive form.

In the 2025-26 season, Kane has stepped up as Bayern Munich’s standout player. Over 20 games, the Englishman has netted 24 goals, establishing himself as one of the world’s top scorers. Beyond scoring, he has become indispensable to coach Vincent Kompany, significantly impacting the team’s playmaking and even defensive impact. For that reason, he has become a strong contender for the 2026 Ballon d’Or award.

With much of the season still ahead, consistency will be crucial in determining the winner of the anticipated award. Keeping this in mind, Harry, Lamine, and Kylian face the daunting task of maintaining their performance and, above all, leading their teams to major titles such as the Champions League. Moreover, players like Erling Haaland and even Raphinha could emerge as strong contenders as the season progresses.