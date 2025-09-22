What are the 2025 Ballon d’Or criteria? France Football’s editor-in-chief explains

The 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place on September 22 at Paris’ Théâtre du Châtelet, with anticipation building as several contenders look to win the award for the first time. Ahead of the gala, France Football’s editor-in-chief has laid out the criteria that will determine the winner.

In an interview with Téléfoot, France Football editor-in-chief Vincent Garcia explained how the decision is made: “I am the only person who knows the winner of the Ballon d’Or. The criteria for winning this award are: individual performance, decisive and impressive moments, titles won, as well as fair play and behavior on and off the pitch.”

In recent years, winning major trophies such as the UEFA Champions League has often tipped the balance in Ballon d’Or voting. But last year, when Rodri beat out Vinícius Júnior despite Real Madrid’s UCL triumph, the criteria drew heavy debate among fans.

Garcia clarified that beyond statistics and titles, intangibles will play a role. The player’s impact in key moments and conduct on and off the field also matter, a factor that reportedly worked against Vinícius in 2024.

After missing nearly the entire 2024-25 season due to injury, Rodri will not be repeating as Ballon d’Or winner in 2025.

Garcia also revealed that unlike in previous years, the winner of the 2025 edition will not be informed in advance. Traditionally, the Ballon d’Or recipient was notified before the ceremony. This time, only France Football executives know the outcome.

2025 Ballon d’Or: How the voting works?

France Football released the 30-player shortlist on August 7. From there, the voting is conducted by 100 journalists representing the 100 highest-ranked countries in the FIFA rankings, each applying the criteria Garcia outlined.

Every journalist selects five players, assigning points on a 6-4-3-2-1 scale. The player with the highest total wins. In the case of a tie, the count of first-place votes determines the winner, followed by second-place votes, and so on until the deadlock is broken.

2025 Ballon d’Or top contenders

The 2024-25 season has produced several breakout stars who now find themselves in contention. FC Barcelona’s Raphinha and Lamine Yamal led their club to a dominant campaign in Spain and a Champions League semifinal run. Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembélé has emerged as one of the favorites after topping the charts for goal contributions with Paris Saint-Germain, who went on to lift the European trophy.

