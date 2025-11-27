Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
BALLON D'OR
Comments

Vitinha named favorite for Ballon d’Or by PSG and Tottenham coaches: How many Portuguese players have won it?

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
PSG midfielder Vitinha and Cristiano Ronaldo.
© Alex Grimm/Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesPSG midfielder Vitinha and Cristiano Ronaldo.

This week, the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League delivered several memorable matches, including Kylian Mbappe’s four-goal display for Real Madrid against Olympiacos. In Paris Saint-Germain vs. Tottenham Hotspur, there was also a player with a remarkable showing that thrust him into the spotlight in the race for the next Ballon d’Or: Vitinha.

At the Parc des Princes, PSG faced a tough challenge against the Spurs, who took the lead twice. However, Vitinha delivered an inspired performance and, with three goals, led his team’s comeback in a 5–3 victory.

For the Portuguese midfielder, it was the first hat trick of his career, adding to a long list of impressive performances in recent months that prompted both his own coach and the opposing coach to speak directly about him.

“The next Ballon d’Or winner will be again from PSG. It will be Vitinha,” said Tottenham manager Thomas Frank after the match, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano. “The best midfielder in the world and he’ll be the next Ballon d’Or winner. Wow, what a player.”

Luis Enrique, Head Coach of Paris Saint-Germain, arrives at the stadium prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarter-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Bayern München at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 05, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Luis Enrique, Head Coach of Paris Saint-Germain.

Luis Enrique also weighed in during the postgame press conference in Paris, where he was asked about the performance of the Portugal midfielder. “Vitinha has been sensational, as always. Next Ballon d’Or? Well… I hope so,” the PSG coach said, according to Romano.

Advertisement
Barcelona star Raphinha drops four-word 2025 Ballon d’Or truth bomb, and Neymar would certainly applaud

see also

Barcelona star Raphinha drops four-word 2025 Ballon d’Or truth bomb, and Neymar would certainly applaud

Vitinha came close to the 2025 Ballon d’Or

PSG’s enormous success during the 2024-25 season allowed them to dominate this year’s Ballon d’Or awards. The winner was Ousmane Dembele, who finished ahead of Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, and four other players from the French side appeared in the top ten.

Vitinha placed third in the voting for the world’s best player by France Football magazine, finishing with a little more than half of Dembele’s point total. It was an impressive achievement considering his position on the field, far from the spotlight usually reserved for elite goal scorers.

Now Vitinha appears increasingly established as a leader at PSG, which should, in theory, increase his chances of claiming the next Ballon d’Or. However, the award generally depends on team success each season, and the 2026 edition will be heavily influenced by the World Cup. For that reason, Vitinha will need strong performances from both PSG and Portugal to seriously contend for the trophy.

Advertisement

How many Portuguese players have won the Ballon d’Or?

Portugal is the third-highest-ranking country in Ballon d’Or trophies since France Football created the award in 1956. Argentina leads with eleven trophies, followed by France with eight, while Portugal, Germany, and the Netherlands are tied with seven.

Of course, most Ballon d’Or honors awarded to Portuguese players belong to one name: Cristiano Ronaldo. The Al Nassr forward won the award five times between 2008 and 2017—once with Manchester United and the remaining four with Real Madrid. In addition, Eusebio won in 1965 and Luis Figo claimed the prize in 2000.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Portugal U17 vs Austria U17 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U17 World Cup

How to watch Portugal U17 vs Austria U17 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U17 World Cup

Portugal U17 take on Austria U17 in the 2025 U17 World Cup final. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and how to watch the action live on TV or through streaming services.

Cristiano Ronaldo could miss Portugal’s first two 2026 World Cup games if he breaches FIFA rule

Cristiano Ronaldo could miss Portugal’s first two 2026 World Cup games if he breaches FIFA rule

The suspension for Cristiano Ronaldo after his red card with Portugal against Ireland has been confirmed, a key detail ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

How to watch Portugal U17 vs Brazil U17 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U17 World Cup

How to watch Portugal U17 vs Brazil U17 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U17 World Cup

Portugal U17 play against Brazil U17 in the 2025 U17 World Cup semifinals. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and how to watch the action live on TV or through streaming services.

Lamine Yamal on top, but Lionel Messi beats Cristiano Ronaldo in 2025 shirt sales report: Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Harry Kane also included

Lamine Yamal on top, but Lionel Messi beats Cristiano Ronaldo in 2025 shirt sales report: Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Harry Kane also included

What appears a routine duel between Messi and Ronaldo — one club in pink, one in yellow — becomes something far bigger once the numbers reveal who really commands world soccer today.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo