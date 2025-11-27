Vitinha named favorite for Ballon d’Or by PSG and Tottenham coaches: How many Portuguese players have won it?

This week, the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League delivered several memorable matches, including Kylian Mbappe’s four-goal display for Real Madrid against Olympiacos. In Paris Saint-Germain vs. Tottenham Hotspur, there was also a player with a remarkable showing that thrust him into the spotlight in the race for the next Ballon d’Or: Vitinha.

At the Parc des Princes, PSG faced a tough challenge against the Spurs, who took the lead twice. However, Vitinha delivered an inspired performance and, with three goals, led his team’s comeback in a 5–3 victory.

For the Portuguese midfielder, it was the first hat trick of his career, adding to a long list of impressive performances in recent months that prompted both his own coach and the opposing coach to speak directly about him.

“The next Ballon d’Or winner will be again from PSG. It will be Vitinha,” said Tottenham manager Thomas Frank after the match, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano. “The best midfielder in the world and he’ll be the next Ballon d’Or winner. Wow, what a player.”

Luis Enrique, Head Coach of Paris Saint-Germain.

Luis Enrique also weighed in during the postgame press conference in Paris, where he was asked about the performance of the Portugal midfielder. “Vitinha has been sensational, as always. Next Ballon d’Or? Well… I hope so,” the PSG coach said, according to Romano.

Vitinha came close to the 2025 Ballon d’Or

PSG’s enormous success during the 2024-25 season allowed them to dominate this year’s Ballon d’Or awards. The winner was Ousmane Dembele, who finished ahead of Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, and four other players from the French side appeared in the top ten.

Vitinha placed third in the voting for the world’s best player by France Football magazine, finishing with a little more than half of Dembele’s point total. It was an impressive achievement considering his position on the field, far from the spotlight usually reserved for elite goal scorers.

Now Vitinha appears increasingly established as a leader at PSG, which should, in theory, increase his chances of claiming the next Ballon d’Or. However, the award generally depends on team success each season, and the 2026 edition will be heavily influenced by the World Cup. For that reason, Vitinha will need strong performances from both PSG and Portugal to seriously contend for the trophy.

How many Portuguese players have won the Ballon d’Or?

Portugal is the third-highest-ranking country in Ballon d’Or trophies since France Football created the award in 1956. Argentina leads with eleven trophies, followed by France with eight, while Portugal, Germany, and the Netherlands are tied with seven.

Of course, most Ballon d’Or honors awarded to Portuguese players belong to one name: Cristiano Ronaldo. The Al Nassr forward won the award five times between 2008 and 2017—once with Manchester United and the remaining four with Real Madrid. In addition, Eusebio won in 1965 and Luis Figo claimed the prize in 2000.