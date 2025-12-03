How to watch Juventude vs Santos in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Brasileirao

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Juventude vs Santos on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Juventude vs Santos WHAT Brasileirão WHEN 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT • Wednesday, December 3, 2025 WHERE Fanatiz STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Santos enter a massive relegation clash with their season on the line, needing three points to avoid slipping out of Brasileirao while also relying on help from Internacional, Fortaleza, and Vitoria to keep their survival hopes alive.

The stakes couldn’t be higher, and they’ll get their shot against a Juventude squad already resigned to a return to Serie B and merely trying to finish the season with pride. Don’t miss this pivotal matchup.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz , you can watch Juventude vs Santos and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.

The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

