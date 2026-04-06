Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich may receive a boost as Harry Kane reportedly nears a return to face Real Madrid

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Bayern Munich have established as one of the best teams in the world. With a dominant style of play, they come in as the clear favorites to take the win against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals. Moreover, coach Vincent Kompany receives a major offensive boost. Following his ankle issues, Harry Kane is reportedly close to returning with the German side to face the Spanish side.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Bayern Munich will be able to count on Harry Kane to face Real Madrid, following his ankle issues that kept him out of the last two matches. The Englishman took part in the most recent group training session, participating in all the exercises. As a result, coach Vincent Kompany could opt to start him, looking for him to be a difference-maker in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Despite this, Kompany has decided not to give any clues about Harry Kane’s starting role against Real Madrid: “The most important thing for us right now is that Harry is available. A muscle injury is different from a ligament injury. Harry knows how important this match is. He also needs to tell us if he is ready to play. We want and need to win this match. We’ll see what happens tomorrow.”

As it is not a serious injury, Harry Kane could be part of Bayern Munich’s starting lineup, as his impact goes beyond the scoring aspect. With the Englishman, they have their best creative asset, dropping into midfield to receive the ball and opening spaces for his teammates. Being a high-intensity match, coach Vincent Kompany could give him the starting role if he receives medical clearance.

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich shoots during the Bundesliga match.

Vinicius Jr. highlights Harry Kane danger in Bayern Munich offense

While Bayern Munich have a deep and competitive roster, Harry Kane stands out as the team’s most decisive player. In the 40 matches he has played, the Englishman has scored 48 goals, providing 5 assists. After being included in the German side’s squad, the striker is preparing for a potential return, making Vinicius Jr. highlight his impact in Real Madrid’s game plan.

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In the most recent press conference, Vinicius Jr. acknowledged that the possible presence of Harry Kane in the German side completely changes the game plan: “It changes if he is not starting, because he scores many goals, but they have a great team where many players change positions. We have to be prepared.”

Even if Serge Gnabry could take Kane’s spot, he would not have the same impact at a structural level, leaving significant gaps in the creative phase. For this reason, coach Kompany could risk the Englishman if he is fully fit, looking to make the difference and break down Real Madrid’s defense with the veteran’s versatility, alongside the pace and dribbling of Luis Díaz and Michael Olise on the wings.