NYCFC vs Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Lionel Messi scores the equalizing goal from a free kick (2-2)

NYCFC are hosting Inter Miami at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, March 22, for Matchday 5 of the 2026 MLS season. Stay with us for live minute-by-minute coverage as we bring you every key moment from New York.
New York City head into this one in strong form, having followed up an opening-day 1-1 draw against LA Galaxy with three consecutive victories, dispatching Philadelphia Union, Orlando City and the Colorado Rapids along the way. The Pigeons will now be looking to make a major statement by taking down Lionel Messi’s side.
Inter Miami, meanwhile, arrive in New York with heavy hearts after being eliminated from the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup in the Round of 16 by Nashville SC, with the away goals rule proving decisive following a 1-1 draw in the second leg. With their primary objective of the season now gone, the Herons will be eager to refocus and make their mark in MLS.
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77' – Triple substitution at Inter Miami (3-2)
Inter Miami make more substitutions: German Berterame, Facundo Mura, and David Ruiz in, Mateo Silvetti, and Ian Fray out.
75' – First substitution for NYCFC (3-2)
After Inter Miami's goal, Pascal Jansen makes the first modification: Keaton Parks comes off for Jonathan Shore.
74' – GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAL FOR INTER MIAMI (3-2)
After a weighed cross to the far post from Noah Allen, Micael headed home the third goal for Inter Miami.
70' – Inter Miami holding on their own half (2-2)
Following Messi's equalizer, Inter Miami have dropped deeper and are sitting in their own half, looking to hit NYCFC on the counter when the opportunity arises.
63' – Substitution in Inter Miami (2-2)
Mascherano's assistant Stillitano makes Inter Miami's first change of the game, bringing on Daniel Pinter in place of Tadeo Allende.
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61' – GOOOOOAAAAAAAL FOR INTER MIAMI (2-2)
Stepping up to take the free kick, Messi let fly from distance, and with a fortunate deflection in Nico Gonzalez, the ball found its way into the net just a minute after Ojeda's opener to level the score.
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60' – Yellow card for NYCFC (2-1)
Maxi Moralez sees the yellow card after taking Lionel Messi down.
59' – GOOOOOAAAAAAAL FOR NYCFC (2-1)
After a lethal counter built from deep, Moráles threaded a perfectly weighted through ball to release Ojeda in behind, and the winger made no mistake in a one-on-one with St. Clair to give NYCFC the lead.
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54' – Another yellow card for Inter Miami (1-1)
After a foul on the middle of the pitch, Tadeo Allende joins Micael and Gonzalo Lujan as the Inter Miami players with a yellow card.
53' – Yellow card for Inter Miami (1-1)
After kicking the ball outside the field, Micael sees the yellow card for Inter Miami.
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51' – NYC keep threating on Inter Miami's area (1-1)
Despite struggling to test St. Clair directly, NYCFC continue to put Inter Miami under pressure, constantly threatening around the edge of the area.
Second half underway!
Referee Villarreal blows the whistle, and the second half between NYCFC and Inter Miami is underway.
Halftime!
NYCFC and Inter Miami head into the break level at 1-1, with Gonzalo Luján's early opener cancelled out by Nicolás Fernández's stunning free kick.
45' – Two more minutes! (1-1)
Two minutes have been given of added time for the first half!
44' – Messi's shot goes wide (1-1)
A constant threat throughout, Messi drifted to the left after combining with Ian Fray, brought the ball down superbly on his chest and unleashed a right-footed effort that narrowly missed the target.
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42' – Messi hits the bar! (1-1)
Cutting inside to the edge of the box once again, Messi struck the crossbar with a fierce effort, and as the ball dropped, Segovia pounced on the rebound only to be denied by another sharp save from Freese.
38' – First yellow card of the game (1-1)
Halting a NYCFC counterattack by bringing down Ojeda, Gonzalo Luján picks up the first yellow card of the game for Inter Miami.
36' – Freese saves Messi's shot again (1-1)
Leading the attack once again, Messi played the ball to Segovia, who laid it back to the left for the Argentine to unleash another powerful strike, only to be denied once more by a fine save from Freese.
34' – St. Clair saves Moralez's shot (1-1)
Catching Inter Miami on the break, Maxi Moráles tried his luck from distance, but St. Clair had little trouble dealing with the effort.
31' – Messi strikes the post! (1-1)
Breaking quickly from a NYCFC corner, Messi drove forward and cut inside before curling a shot toward the far post, only to see it clip the woodwork with no teammate on hand to convert the rebound.
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28' – Micael misses the goal (1-1)
After Messi shifted the ball from the right into the center, Micael tried his luck from distance but sent his effort well wide of the goal.
25' – Segovia had the second goal! (1-1)
After a slick combination orchestrated by Messi, Noah Allen whipped in a cross for Telasco Segovia, who got off a shot, only for Kai Trewin to get in the way with a vital block.
22' – NYC pressing on Inter Miami (1-1)
Following the equalizer, NYCFC have lifted their intensity and are now pressing high up the pitch, causing Inter Miami problems down both flanks.
17' – GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAL FOR NYCFC (1-1)
Stepping up to take the free kick, Nicolás Fernández struck the ball with tremendous power, sending it up and over the wall before it clipped the crossbar and bounced down into the goal, leaving St. Clair with no chance.
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16' – Foul for NYCFC outside the box (0-1)
Fernandez tries to control the ball with his chest, but it's brought down in Micael
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13' – NYC getting the control of the ball (0-1)
After the first minutes with several chances for the Herons, NYCFC are beginning to find their footing and grow into the game
8' – Freese saves NYC twice (0-1)
Moments after keeping out a Silvetti effort, Freese was called into action again, this time producing a fine save to deny Messi's curled shot and keep the deficit at one.
3' – GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAL FOR INTER MIAMI! (0-1)
From a Messi corner, Telasco Segovia latched onto the rebound on the edge of the box, and when the ball broke loose again, defender Gonzalo Luján was on hand to apply the finish and give Inter Miami an early lead.
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The game begins!
Referee Armando Villarreal blows his whistle, and the game between NYCFC and Inter Miami for the 2026 MLS is underway!
Inter Miami's goal production massive drop
After a prolific 2025 campaign under Javier Mascherano, Inter Miami's attack has fallen off a cliff in 2026, a slump that played a significant role in their Champions Cup elimination against Nashville.
The contrast with last season is stark. The Herons scored 129 goals in 58 games in 2025, averaging 2.2 goals per game. In 2026, they have managed just seven goals in six games across all competitions, a drop of 1.1 goals per game that represents a troubling trend for the defending MLS champions.
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Who's the referee for the NYCFC vs Inter Miami?
Armando Villarreal will take charge of Sunday's MLS clash. The 39-year-old has overseen 21 NYCFC matches, posting a record of nine wins, two draws and 10 defeats, while in 12 Inter Miami games his record stands at five wins, two draws and five defeats.
Sunday's game will mark the first time Villarreal has refereed a meeting between the Boys in Blue and the Herons.
Match officiating team:
Referee: Armando Villarreal
First assistant: Jeremy Hanson
Second assistant: Tyler Wyrostek
Fourth official: Marcos DeOliveira
VAR: Lukasz Szpala
AVAR: Craig Lowry
Maxi Falcón and Sergio Reguilon are also unavailable, both sidelined through injury.
Berterame left on the bench
German Berterame, acquired from Rayados de Monterrey for $15 million and expected to be a reliable source of goals for Inter Miami, has struggled to make an impact so far, and coach Javier Mascherano has taken notice.
The Argentine forward has been dropped to the bench for the second time this season, the first being the rotated lineup against Charlotte FC. With this latest decision, Mascherano is sending a clear message to the Mexico international that answers are needed sooner rather than later.
Inter Miami's confirmed lineup!
The Herons' head coach Javier Mascherano makes some changes from Nashville SC game to face NYCFC (4-3-3): Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Gonzalo Lujan, Micael, Noah Allen; Yannick Bright, David Ayala, Telasco Segovia; Tadeo Allende, Lionel Messi, Mateo Silvetti.
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NYCFC confirm their starting XI!
Head coach Pascal Jansen has confirmed the starting lineup against the Herons (4-2-3-1): Matt Freese; Tayvon Gray, Thiago Martins, Kai Trewin, Kevin O'Toole; Aiden O'Neill, Keaton Parks; Agustin Ojeda, Maxi Moralez, Hannes Wolf; Nicolas Fernandez.
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Kickoff time and how to watch
NYCFC and Inter Miami will face off at 1:00pm (ET).