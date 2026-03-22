NYCFC vs Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Lionel Messi scores the equalizing goal from a free kick (2-2)

NYCFC are hosting Inter Miami at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, March 22, for Matchday 5 of the 2026 MLS season. Stay with us for live minute-by-minute coverage as we bring you every key moment from New York.

New York City head into this one in strong form, having followed up an opening-day 1-1 draw against LA Galaxy with three consecutive victories, dispatching Philadelphia Union, Orlando City and the Colorado Rapids along the way. The Pigeons will now be looking to make a major statement by taking down Lionel Messi’s side.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, arrive in New York with heavy hearts after being eliminated from the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup in the Round of 16 by Nashville SC, with the away goals rule proving decisive following a 1-1 draw in the second leg. With their primary objective of the season now gone, the Herons will be eager to refocus and make their mark in MLS.