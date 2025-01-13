FC Cincinnati has made a significant splash in the Major League Soccer (MLS) transfer market, acquiring Togolese striker Kévin Denkey from Cercle Brugge of Belgium for a record-breaking fee of over $16 million.

This surpasses the previous MLS record set by the transfer of Thiago Almada, marking a major milestone for the league and demonstrating Cincinnati’s ambition to compete at the highest level.

The 23-year-old Denkey arrives in Cincinnati with a stellar reputation and proven goal-scoring ability. In the 2023-24 Belgian Pro League season, he led the league in scoring with 27 goals, propelling Cercle Brugge to qualification for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

His impressive 34 goals over the past two seasons place him amongst Europe’s top scorers, surpassing many highly rated players, including Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Viktor Gyökeres, and Luuk de Jong. This consistent goal-scoring prowess establishes him as a potent offensive threat.

Cincinnati’s statement signing

FC Cincinnati General Manager Chris Albright highlighted the significance of Denkey’s signing, emphasizing his talent and work ethic. “He’s a young, talented striker with an exceptional character. Kévin has been one of the most productive strikers in Europe over the last two years, showcasing elite athleticism, finishing ability, and work ethic,” Albright stated. This signing is a significant statement of intent from Cincinnati and reflects their growing ambition and financial capacity.

Beyond his domestic achievements, Denkey has significant international experience with the Togo national team, scoring nine goals in 38 appearances. His overall professional record stands at 78 goals in 205 matches. This wealth of experience at various levels will be valuable to Cincinnati. His international and professional pedigree clearly demonstrate his ability to compete effectively at the top level.

Denkey’s arrival follows in the footsteps of other notable strikers who have joined MLS, such as Hugo Cuypers. His signing reinforces the league’s growing appeal to top European talent and underscores the increased investment in attracting high-quality players.

The most expensive MLS transfers

Denkey’s transfer fee of $16.2 million establishes a new benchmark in MLS history. While other significant transfers have been made in the past, mainly involving Latin American and Argentine talent, Denkey’s acquisition highlights the league’s continued ambition to attract top international talent. Here’s a look at some of the most expensive transfers in MLS history: