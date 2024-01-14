An unforgettable picture has surfaced this week and is sweeping the internet,, seated next to Lionel Messi are Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.

But no, this is not Barcelona from 2014. This time, it was the new bunch from Inter Miami. In Major League Soccer, the quartet are officially back together.

On Saturday, Inter Miami formally began preseason training. The 38-year-old Uruguyan was there to don the club colors for the first time since joining three of his old colleagues after he signed a one-year deal this summer.

This is Suarez’s 19th professional season; he just won the league MVP and best striker awards with Gremio in Brazil. However, he is nearing his 37th birthday in a few weeks, is dealing with knee problems, and is celebrating his career milestone.

“To come help a team that has well-known players that everyone knows and [adjust] to the other players and what is a new club and do what the club wants — which is to attempt to win an MLS Cup and do it with professionalism — is what is wanted of me”, Suarez said,

“The best advice to give to the players is to dream and dream big. To dream that we want to win … why not dream to win the four titles? It depends on us. We can speak about it, but we have to demonstrate it on the pitch with work, commitment, sacrifice.”

What did Suarez say about Messi?

Messi and Suarez were Barcelona teammates for six years, during which time they won nine major trophies, as well as four Spanish leagues. They were also fortunate enough to lift one Champions League title together as well.

Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, and Sergio Busquets training for Inter Miami

“I didn’t imagine we would be together again as I thought Leo would end his career at Barca. In 2019 we imagined winning everything at Barcelona and dreamed of retiring there. First I left, and then everyone left after me”, he is quoted as saying by Marca.

“My kids are friends with Leo’s kids and that is important for them to feel happy and comfortable in school. Also, my wife is friends with Leo’s wife and that support is very important for us as we adapt to the city and day-to-day life here.

“My kids had to leave all their friends in Brazil in mid-schoolyear, which is difficult and sad for them. Us soccer players have to deal with tough times moving our families and it helps so much having friends here.”

What did Suarez say about other ex-Barcelona teammates?

Personal reasons were a major consideration for Suarez when he signed with Inter Miami. Messi, Alba, and Busquets all spoke nothing but praise for the city and the team.

“Everyone has their own life and family, they spoke to me very well, they are very happy. Some find it more difficult, others less so. Sergio was leaving for the first time and the change can be a bit difficult, but today he told me that the children are fine, that’s important.

“Jordi too, after so many years in Barcelona, a big change, three children, it’s difficult. Leo was more used to it and I’m even more used to it than them because of the changes I’ve made. I can give them more advice than they can give me about life outside.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador