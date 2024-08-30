FC Cincinnati faced a challenging evening last weekend as they fell to Inter Miami 2-0 in an MLS match that left many questioning the officiating and the visiting team’s overall performance. The match played at Chase Stadium in South Florida was marked by two early goals from Luis Suarez, a red card for Inter Miami, and post-match frustrations, particularly from Cincinnati defender DeAndre Yedlin.

The match began disastrously for Cincinnati, who conceded two goals within the first six minutes. The seasoned Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez found the back of the net just 30 seconds after the opening whistle; setting a new record for the fastest goal in Miami’s history. The Uruguayan quickly doubled the lead a few minutes later, capitalizing on a mistake by Cincinnati’s Obinna Nwobodo. This quick double strike put Cincinnati on the back foot early; despite efforts to recover, they never managed to overcome the deficit.

Our Pick: Includes: Every regular season game, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, & More Sign Up

Playing with a man advantage

The dynamics of the game shifted in the 42nd minute when Inter Miami’s Tomas Aviles received a second yellow card for a reckless challenge on Kevin Kelsy, reducing the Herons to ten men. Despite this numerical advantage for more than 50 minutes, Cincinnati struggled to make a significant impact on the scoreline. Luciano Acosta’s foot injury kept him out for much of the first half, further derailing their attempts. Acosta, who came on at the start of the second half, failed to inspire the comeback his team desperately needed.

The loss to Inter Miami was Cincinnati’s third in MLS this season; to make matters worse, it dealt a significant blow to their Supporters’ Shield aspirations. The team appeared flat-footed and lacked the urgency necessary to recover from the early setback; even with favorable on-field metrics such as shots and expected goals (xG) leaning in their favor. Miami’s goalkeeper, Callender, played a crucial role in denying Cincinnati, making six saves to secure a clean sheet for his side.

The night ended with a sense of missed opportunity for Cincinnati, who failed to capitalize on their man advantage and the chances they created. The loss not only impacted their position in the Eastern Conference standings but also raised concerns about their form heading into the final stretch of the season.

What did Yedlin say about MLS refereeing?

After the match, DeAndre Yedlin, a former Premier League defender and current FC Cincinnati player, expressed frustration with the officiating. Several controversial situations occurred throughout the game; including receiving a yellow card for no apparent reason during the stoppage that led to Aviles’ red card and a physical encounter with Suarez that saw him pushed into the advertising boards.

Yedlin’s post-match comments reflected his discontent with the situation. “It’s MLS. It’s a strange league,” he told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Strange things in this league, which if I speak on, I’ll probably get fined. So, I’ll leave it at that. Yeah, it’s a strange league.” His words hinted at deeper issues with the league’s refereeing standards, a sentiment shared by many players but often left unsaid due to potential disciplinary actions.

When asked about his interactions with Suarez, the defender remained focused on his current team. “It’s what happens on the field. You compete. I don’t really care who I’m competing against,” he said. “At the end of the day, business is business. This [FC Cincinnati] is the team that I’m fighting for now. Like I said, I don’t care if it’s my old team. I’m gonna fight for this team now. That’s just the way it goes.”

Photo: IMAGO / Action Plus