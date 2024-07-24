Liverpool find themselves at a pivotal juncture as they seek to secure the future of their homegrown star, Trent Alexander-Arnold. The 25-year-old right-back has been a cornerstone of Liverpool’s recent successes. As a result, he is now the target of considerable interest from European giants Real Madrid. With his contract entering its final year, the Reds are reportedly preparing a lucrative new deal to fend off the advances of Los Blancos.

Alexander-Arnold’s technical prowess, vision, and crossing ability have set new benchmarks for the role of a modern full-back. These attributes have made him a fan favorite at Anfield. Not only that but thanks to these qualities, he has also caught the eye of Real Madrid. The LaLiga champions view him as a potential successor to their veteran right-back, Dani Carvajal.

Real Madrid’s interest in the English international has been brewing for some time. The Spanish club, renowned for assembling squads of Galacticos, reportedly sees Alexander-Arnold as an ideal addition to their ranks. Their strategy involves either acquiring him this summer or, more strategically, securing him as a free agent at the end of his current contract in 2025.

Player hints at Bellingham reunion?

The Reds, however, seem hell-bent on keeping their greatest asset from leaving without a fight. The Sun claims that the club has a “monstrous” new contract-ready offer to keep Alexander-Arnold at Anfield. The proposed deal, reportedly worth $387,000 per week, would make him one of the highest-paid players in the squad. He would be second only to Mohamed Salah.

This substantial offer reflects Liverpool’s commitment to retaining Alexander-Arnold. It also signals their intent to continue building the team around their key players under new manager Arne Slot. Slot, who has recently taken over the reins, has already held positive discussions with Alexander-Arnold, reinforcing the club’s desire to see him as a central figure in their plans.

Despite the optimism surrounding these contract talks, the future of Alexander-Arnold remains a subject of intense speculation. The sighting of Alexander-Arnold partying with Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham in Los Angeles has only fueled rumors of a potential move. The two players, who have developed a close friendship during their time with the England national team, were seen enjoying their off-season together, raising eyebrows among fans and pundits alike.

Los Blancos’ lure is strong, particularly with the recent signings of high-profile players like Kylian Mbappe and Bellingham. The prospect of joining such an illustrious squad and the appeal of playing at the Bernabéu could be tempting for the 25-year-old. However, Liverpool remain hopeful that their proposed contract, combined with the player’s deep roots at the club, will be enough to convince him to stay.

Liverpool slap high asking price

As Alexander-Arnold prepares for the upcoming season, his immediate focus is on contributing to Liverpool’s success under Slot. The new manager’s arrival has been seen as a fresh start. In addition, there is a reported sense of excitement within the squad about the new era. Liverpool officials are optimistic that their proactive approach to securing a new deal for Alexander-Arnold will bear fruit.

Yet, the shadow of Real Madrid looms large. If Alexander-Arnold decides against extending his contract beyond 2025, Liverpool might be forced to consider selling him to avoid losing him on a free transfer. The Reds are likely to demand a fee in the region of $87 million, should it come to that.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.