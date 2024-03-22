Real Madrid is reportedly tracking Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold over a potential summer transfer. The England international has become one of his current club’s most important players recently. The versatile defender has been named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year three times since 2018.

Nevertheless, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is claiming that the Reds have not made any progress in extending Alexander-Arnold’s contract. The star’s current deal was signed back in 2021 and is set to expire in June of 2025. Romano also reports that the two sides are not currently even discussing a potential extension. As a result, Liverpool may opt to part ways with the highly rated defender this summer.

According to the transfer expert, the Reds currently do not wish to sell the star at the moment. This, however, may change in the coming months. The Merseyside club would want to hold on to Alexander-Arnold beyond the upcoming summer transfer window. Nevertheless, they would likely prefer to sanction the sale of the defender, rather than watch him walk away for free in 2025.

Liverpool could be set to lose several stars this summer

Possibly losing Alexander-Arnold would be a major blow for Liverpool. The upcoming offseason is a major measure for the club. After all, manager Jurgen Klopp is parting ways with the team following the current campaign. Superstar winger Mohamed Salah will be a target of Saudi Arabian sides this summer as well.

Club captain Virgil van Dijk also previously admitted that his future with the team is uncertain following Klopp’s decision to leave. The Dutch defender did recently walk back this notion. Nevertheless, Van Dijk’s current contract, like his defensive teammate and Salah, expires in 2025.

Liverpool have made some solid moves behind the scenes in recent weeks to help ease the transition without Klopp. The club’s ownership first brought in Michael Edwards as the CEO of football. Edwards previously worked with the team as a sporting director. Edwards was at the helm when the Reds brought in Salah, Van Dijk, and other top stars.

The club then hired Richard Hughes as their new sporting director earlier this week. Hughes is close friends with Edwards and previously made impressive moves with fellow Premier League side Bournemouth.

Reds recently linked with a move for Bayern star

Assuming Alexander-Arnold does not sign a new contract and the club must sell him, Real would be an interesting destination. The Spanish side typically deploys veteran duo Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez at the right-back position. However, Vazquez is almost certain to leave the club this summer. His current contract expires at the end of the campaign. Carvajal is also 32 and will also be out of contract in 2025.

Liverpool, in turn, could then potentially make a move for Bayern Munich defender Joshua Kimmich. Earlier this week, news broke that the Reds were one of five teams watching the German defender. Kimmich, like Alexander-Arnold, is one of the top players in his position. He can also play in the midfield.

