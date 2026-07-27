Neymar’s future at Santos reportedly in doubt after locker-room confrontation with youngsters Bontempo and Ananias

Neymar has rejoined Santos following his 2026 World Cup run with Brazil, but his long-term standing with O Peixe is once again on shaky ground. Following reports of a heated locker-room altercation with young teammates Gabriel Bontempo and Joao Ananias, serious doubts have re-emerged surrounding his future at the club.

In the days leading up to his return to action, Neymar raised eyebrows by attending the BSOP Winter poker tournament, the fourth leg of the 2026 Brazilian Poker Championship, while Santos was in Venezuela facing UCV in the Copa Sudamericana. The Brazilian superstar fired back against public criticism over his absence, but the incident reportedly left a sour taste among his teammates.

According to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, tensions boiled over Saturday during a match against Chapecoense, where Neymar berated youngsters Bontempo and Ananias in the dressing room following a disappointing draw. His behavior at halftime and after the final whistle at Vila Belmiro frustrated players, coaching staff, and Santos front-office executives alike.

Things initially started bright for Santos, with Neymar opening the scoring in the 36th minute after a crisp team buildup, celebrating by mimicking a card dealer shuffling a deck. However, Santos collapsed early in the second half, conceding two goals in a 10-minute span before Neymar salvaged a draw late in the match by converting a penalty.

Neymar Junior of Santos celebrates after scoring against Chapecoense.

According to Globo Esporte, Neymar took an overly sharp tone when criticizing midfielder Bontempo and center-back Ananias, directly questioning the skill level of the young defender, who scored an own goal during the second-half collapse.

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Through his PR team, Bontempo downplayed the rift, describing it as a standard halftime team dressing-down rather than a targeted personal attack. Ananias also released a statement denying any direct confrontation with Neymar, though he confirmed a team-wide reprimand took place. The incident follows another recent training-ground clash where Neymar slapped teammate Robinho Jr., an episode for which the former Barcelona star later issued a public apology.

Neymar and Santos reach a breaking point

Neymar’s homecoming to Santos in February 2025 was pitched as a win-win: the forward would stay match-fit for Brazil’s 2026 World Cup campaign, while the club reaped major sponsorship deals and star power on the pitch. But the partnership has proven turbulent, with both sides growing increasingly dissatisfied.

Santos management remains unhappy with Neymar’s leadership style and his treatment of younger players. That frustration was exacerbated by his appearance at the poker event on the very night Santos kicked off its South American cup fixture.

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Neymar, meanwhile, has voiced frustration with the club’s infrastructure and what he perceives as a lack of media protection at the CT Rei Pele training facility. Despite funding ongoing upgrades to the facility himself, Neymar and his father have openly questioned the quality of Santos’ roster as the club fights a relegation battle for the second straight year.

Neymar Junior of Santos competes for the ball with Bruno Leonardo of Chapecoense.

To make matters worse, Globo Esporte reports that Santos owes Neymar over R$ 90 million ($17.5M USD) in unpaid debts, having fallen up to three months behind on image-rights payments this year. With the 34-year-old under contract through late 2026, a contract extension is now considered highly unlikely by both camps.

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