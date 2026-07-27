Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Cristiano Ronaldo
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo to produce and make acting debut alongside Thierry Henry in Matthew Vaughn’s new project

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Thierry Henry (R).
© Florencia Tan Jun & Dominic Lipinski/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (L) and Thierry Henry (R).

Cristiano Ronaldo has spent the tail end of his legendary soccer career expanding his business empire far beyond the pitch. Now, the superstar forward is adding Hollywood to his resume, signing on as both an executive producer and actor alongside Thierry Henry in the latest project from blockbuster director Matthew Vaughn.

Titled “Day 1s,” the upcoming drama series features Ronaldo in both a behind-the-scenes executive role and a featured on-screen performance as production gets underway. The storyline explores the cutthroat world of British soccer, pulling back the curtain on the business, power struggles, and high-stakes relationships driving a fictional elite agency.

The series is being produced by UR•Marv, the independent media venture launched jointly by Ronaldo and Vaughn in April 2025. The studio’s brand fuses Ronaldo’s personal “UR” moniker, featured heavily across his media platforms like his UR Cristiano YouTube channel, with Vaughn’s established MARV production banner.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

According to a report from The Sun, the show follows the high-flying career of fictional sports agent Stanley Dalton, played by star Damian Lewis. The narrative is built on a concept co-created by real-life soccer agent Darren Dein, who represents Henry and serves as an executive producer on the series.

Director Matthew Vaughn attends the World premiere of

Director Matthew Vaughn attends the World premiere of “Argylle”.

The Arsenal legend turned television analyst was recently spotted on set in London, filming scenes at Barnet FC’s ground in North West London. British hip-hop star Dave is also slated for a prominent multi-faceted role, leading a starry ensemble of celebrity cameos and guest appearances.

Advertisement
Report: Luis Diaz could become Cristiano Ronaldo’s rival as Al Hilal open to offer of more than €100 million to Bayern Munich

see also

Report: Luis Diaz could become Cristiano Ronaldo’s rival as Al Hilal open to offer of more than €100 million to Bayern Munich

Reflecting on the joint venture when it was first unveiled, Vaughn praised Ronaldo’s flair for the dramatic. “Cristiano has created stories on the pitch that I could never have written, and I look forward to creating inspiring movies with him—he’s a real-life superhero,” the Kingsman director told Variety, with “Day 1s” marking their flagship project.

Soccer legends who made the leap to the screen

While Ronaldo previously starred in his self-titled 2015 documentary Ronaldo and made recurring appearances in his wife Georgina Rodríguez’s Netflix docuseries Soy Georgina, “Day 1s” will mark his scripted acting debut. He joins a select club of iconic soccer figures who have crossed over into traditional acting roles.

The gold standard for soccer icons in cinema remains the 1981 cult classic Escape to Victory, which starred Sylvester Stallone and Michael Caine alongside world-class legends Pele, Bobby Moore, and Osvaldo Ardiles, as well as international stars Kazimierz Deyna, Paul Van Himst, Hallvar Thoresen, and Werner Roth.

Advertisement

More recently, Neymar made a cameo as a monk in Netflix’s hit drama Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) and appeared in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Lionel Messi has landed high-profile promo spots for Hollywood blockbusters like Bad Boys and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, while also making a guest acting appearance on the Argentine comedy series Los Protectores.

Several other soccer stars have famously logged acting credits over the years:

  • Vinnie Jones: Guy Ritchie’s Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
  • Eric Cantona: Ken Loach’s Looking for Eric
  • David Beckham: Guy Ritchie’s The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
  • Zinedine Zidane: Asterix at the Olympic Games
  • Ally McCoist: A Shot at Glory
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
France legend Thierry Henry explains why Spain deserved the win: ‘We couldn’t take the ball off them’

France legend Thierry Henry explains why Spain deserved the win: ‘We couldn’t take the ball off them’

Despite France arriving as the clear favorites, they were convincingly defeated by Spain. After failing to reach the 2026 World Cup final, French legend Thierry Henry analyzed their defeat, making it clear the tactical reason why their opponents came away with the victory.

Thierry Henry points to Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal’s draw with DR Congo: ‘The team needs to score, not you’

Thierry Henry points to Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal’s draw with DR Congo: ‘The team needs to score, not you’

After Portugal's upsetting draw against DR Congo, France legend Thierry Henry pointed to Cristiano Ronaldo: "The team needs to score, not you."

Lionel Messi’s possible red card explained by Thierry Henry in World Cup controversy

Lionel Messi’s possible red card explained by Thierry Henry in World Cup controversy

Thierry Henry commented on the play that some think Lionel Messi deserved to be sent off in his World Cup debut.

France legend Thierry Henry praises former boss Pep Guardiola: ‘This guy reopened my eyes on the way I see the game’

France legend Thierry Henry praises former boss Pep Guardiola: ‘This guy reopened my eyes on the way I see the game’

France legend Thierry Henry praised his former FC Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola, claiming that he "reopened my eyes on the way I see the game."

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo