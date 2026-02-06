Neymar’s 2026 World Cup spot in question as Carlo Ancelotti reportedly makes decision on Brazil’s core: Vinicius and Raphinha locked in, but what about Santos’ star?

With the 2026 World Cup approaching, Carlo Ancelotti is already shaping the spine of his Brazil project. The Italian coach has reportedly decided that Vinicius Junior and Raphinha are certain to make the cut, pillars of the new cycle and symbols of continuity in attack. Yet as the list of guaranteed names begins to solidify, one question continues to dominate the national conversation: Will Neymar make it?

Ancelotti’s early clarity offers reassurance, but it also exposes the ruthlessness of modern international soccer. Brazil is not being built on reputation alone, even when that reputation belongs to the most famous forward of a generation.

Since taking charge, the Italian tactician has been deliberate in both tone and selection. While he is believed to be close to finalizing his squad framework, the door remains open for late movement. Speaking publicly in Rio de Janeiro, the coach made it clear that nothing is entirely locked. “The list is not closed,” Ancelotti said, stressing that form, fitness, and intensity across the European season will ultimately determine final decisions.

According to ESPN Brasil, as many as 11 players are already viewed as guaranteed selections if they remain fit, forming the backbone of the squad. That core includes Alisson, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Rodrygo, Estevao, Matheus Cunha, and Gabriel Martinelli; a blend of leadership, explosiveness, and tactical reliability.

Vinicius and Raphinha, in particular, are seen as non-negotiable. Their consistency at club level and compatibility with Ancelotti’s system make them automatic choices in a tournament where margins are unforgiving.

What about Neymar?

However, Neymar’s place in the Brazil squad is not guaranteed. The 34-year-old remains in a race against time following knee surgery and a prolonged struggle to regain rhythm. While he has returned to full training, doubts persist about whether he can withstand the physical and tactical demands of a modern World Cup.

Ancelotti has been firm and unsentimental. “Modern football does not only demand talent,” the coach said. “But also, physical condition and intensity. If Neymar deserves to be included, if he’s playing well and is better than the alternatives, he will go to the World Cup. But only if he is 100%, not 80%.” That statement has become the defining line of Neymar’s candidacy.

Where and whether Neymar fits

Tactically, Neymar no longer fits neatly into Ancelotti’s structure. He is not viewed as a winger, nor as a traditional No. 9. Instead, the coach sees him, if selected, as a central, hybrid option, operating between lines. “I think he has to play centrally,” Ancelotti explained. “Not on the wing, because in modern soccer the wingers have to help out defensively.”

The issue is competition. That role is already contested by players like Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Joao Pedro, and potentially Endrick – younger, fitter, and fully integrated into the system. For the first time in his international career, the former Barcelona and PSG star is not the default solution. He is an option who must prove superiority, not merely suitability.