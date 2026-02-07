How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester United vs Tottenham on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Manchester United vs Tottenham WHAT English Premier League WHEN 7:30am ET / 4:30am PT • Saturday, February 7, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, USA Network and Universo STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Manchester United and Tottenham meet in a Premier League clash that carries very different stakes for each side. United sit fourth on 41 points and know a victory is crucial to stay ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool in the race for a Champions League spot.

On the other hand, Tottenham arrive with renewed confidence after a strong showing against Manchester City despite an uneven league campaign. With pressure on one side and momentum on the other, this is a matchup fans won’t want to miss.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Manchester United vs Tottenham and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

