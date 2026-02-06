Christian Pulisic receives positive news on injury, but his return against Pisa in Serie A comes with a catch

There is cautious optimism inside Milan’s walls as Christian Pulisic edges closer to a potential return, yet certainty remains deliberately withheld. After weeks defined by frustration, absences, and improvised solutions, the club has received a positive update on the American’s recovery. Still, as preparations slowly turn toward the upcoming Serie A trip to Pisa, one unresolved factor continues to hover over the decision-making process, preventing any guarantees.

Christian Pulisic’s importance to Milan has been obvious all season. Even when absent, his influence shapes tactical choices, rotations, and risk management. With the calendar offering a rare pause, the club finally has breathing room. However, patience, not urgency, is the guiding principle.

This campaign has tested the Rossoneri’s depth and resilience more than expected. Under Massimiliano Allegri, continuity has been elusive, particularly in attack. Two players, Rafael Leao and Pulisic, above all others, have symbolized this instability, repeatedly sidelined and rarely available together.

When one returned, the other disappeared. When the squad looked ready to build momentum, another setback followed. The result has been a fractured rhythm that limited Milan’s ability to consistently field its strongest attacking configuration.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal with Rafael Leao.

Despite that, recent results have been encouraging. The comfortable victory against Bologna offered reassurance, even though neither of the star wingers played a decisive role. The American star was not included in the squad at all, while Leao remained unused on the bench.

Pulisic works on recovering while others rest

Following that win, Allegri granted his players several days off, a reward made possible by a break in the schedule. Officially, Milanello was closed. In reality, it was anything but empty. According to Calciomercato, a small group voluntarily reported for individual recovery sessions, using the downtime as an opportunity rather than a holiday. Among them were Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leao, Alexis Saelemaekers, and Santiago Gimenez – all dealing with varying physical issues.

“For the star pair, Pulisic and Leao, this break in fixtures is a gift,” noted Calciomercato, underlining how valuable the extra days could prove ahead of Pisa. This quiet commitment speaks volumes about mentality. It is not the first time this group has worked through scheduled rest, and it reinforces how seriously the situation is being treated internally.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan warms up before the Serie A match.

The hidden detail finally emerges

Only now does the full picture begin to take shape. The 27-year-old USMNT international has been following a specific recovery plan carefully designed by Allegri and the medical staff, intending to make him available for the match against Pisa. Reports suggest he is progressing well, close to full condition, and increasingly likely to rejoin the squad.

Nonetheless, Milan will not rush the final step. La Gazzetta dello Sport explains that the American’s situation remains the most delicate, with daily monitoring in place to avoid any recurrence. The strategy is clear: zero unnecessary risk, even if that means delaying his return by another match.

Here is where the final variable enters. As per Il Corriere dello Sport, the club’s approach to Pulisic’s return depends heavily on whether Christopher Nkunku can once again be decisive. If the French forward maintains his recent form, the manager can afford patience, managing minutes carefully rather than forcing immediate starts.

“Allegri will ask Nkunku to be decisive again,” wrote Corriere dello Sport, “precisely to give Pulisic and Leao more time to recover.” Nkunku’s situation has shifted dramatically. Once seemingly destined for an exit in January, he is now central to the Red and Blacks’ short-term balance. His recent scoring run, matching his previous 48 league matches in just six games, has reshaped the narrative.