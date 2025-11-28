Neymar’s 2026 World Cup chances discussed by Brazil captain Marquinhos: ‘It depends on many things’

Neymar has been at the center of attention in recent days following the new injury he suffered, which now casts doubt on his future with Santos. But beyond that, it is his potential return to the Brazil national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup that has generated the most speculation — something Marquinhos addressed recently.

“Always!” responded the Paris Saint-Germain player in an interview with RMC when asked if he would welcome Neymar back to the Brazil national team. “He’s a great friend, a real talent,” said the defender, who was his teammate for years at both club and international level.

However, Marquinhos made it clear that such a return cannot happen overnight. “It depends on many things,” the PSG star acknowledged. “It depends on how he is, if he’s doing well, if he’s in shape, if physically he’s found his rhythm again. I hope he gets back to his best.”

Neymar has struggled recently to find consistency. Injuries have followed him for years and, since his return to Santos at the beginning of 2025, that has not changed. In fact, the 33-year-old forward is currently dealing with a knee injury that puts his availability in doubt for the decisive matches in Serie A, where Santos are at serious risk of relegation.

Neymar suffered a knee injury during his last game with Brazil, in 2023.

“If he’s back in form physically and feeling good, why not?” Marquinhos said in the same interview regarding Neymar’s outlook. “I really hope he can return to top form and make it to the World Cup.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Neymar’s nightmare scenario? Brazil makes decision on Carlo Ancelotti’s post-2026 World Cup future, and it doesn’t spell good news for Santos star

Other stars weigh in on Neymar

Marquinhos is not the first Brazil icon to comment on a potential Neymar return to the national team. A few weeks ago, Casemiro discussed the same possibility. “If he’s physically and mentally fit, he’s without a doubt the best,” the midfielder said in an interview with GE. “If he’s in good shape, he’ll be very important for us because he’s a world-class player… He’s indispensable for any national team.”

Carlo Ancelotti has also spoken repeatedly about the issue, even outlining a timeline for Neymar’s World Cup hopes. “He is on the list of players who can go to the World Cup,” the coach admitted. “He now has six months to make the final list.”

When was Neymar’s last match with Brazil?

Neymar’s recurring injuries have not only prevented him from playing regularly for Santos — and previously for Al Hilal and Paris Saint-Germain — but have also kept him out of the Brazil national team for an extended period, despite being the nation’s all-time leading scorer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The last time Neymar played a match for Brazil was on October 18, 2023, in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. That day, the forward started but had to be substituted in the 45th minute after suffering a serious knee injury that sidelined him for more than a year.

In the two years since that match, Brazil have had three different head coaches — Fernando Diniz, Dorival Junior, and Carlo Ancelotti — and none of them have fielded Neymar in either an official or friendly match. With just over six months until the next World Cup, the forward is racing against time in pursuit of another opportunity.