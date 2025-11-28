Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP
Comments

Neymar’s 2026 World Cup chances discussed by Brazil captain Marquinhos: ‘It depends on many things’

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Brazil stars Marquinhos and Neymar.
© Alex Grimm/Mariana Bazo/Getty ImagesBrazil stars Marquinhos and Neymar.

Neymar has been at the center of attention in recent days following the new injury he suffered, which now casts doubt on his future with Santos. But beyond that, it is his potential return to the Brazil national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup that has generated the most speculation — something Marquinhos addressed recently.

Always!” responded the Paris Saint-Germain player in an interview with RMC when asked if he would welcome Neymar back to the Brazil national team. “He’s a great friend, a real talent,” said the defender, who was his teammate for years at both club and international level.

However, Marquinhos made it clear that such a return cannot happen overnight. “It depends on many things,” the PSG star acknowledged. It depends on how he is, if he’s doing well, if he’s in shape, if physically he’s found his rhythm again. I hope he gets back to his best.”

Neymar has struggled recently to find consistency. Injuries have followed him for years and, since his return to Santos at the beginning of 2025, that has not changed. In fact, the 33-year-old forward is currently dealing with a knee injury that puts his availability in doubt for the decisive matches in Serie A, where Santos are at serious risk of relegation.

Neymar suffered a knee injury during his last game with Brazil, in 2023.

Neymar suffered a knee injury during his last game with Brazil, in 2023.

“If he’s back in form physically and feeling good, why not?” Marquinhos said in the same interview regarding Neymar’s outlook. “I really hope he can return to top form and make it to the World Cup.”

Advertisement
Neymar’s nightmare scenario? Brazil makes decision on Carlo Ancelotti’s post-2026 World Cup future, and it doesn’t spell good news for Santos star

see also

Neymar’s nightmare scenario? Brazil makes decision on Carlo Ancelotti’s post-2026 World Cup future, and it doesn’t spell good news for Santos star

Other stars weigh in on Neymar

Marquinhos is not the first Brazil icon to comment on a potential Neymar return to the national team. A few weeks ago, Casemiro discussed the same possibility. “If he’s physically and mentally fit, he’s without a doubt the best,” the midfielder said in an interview with GE. “If he’s in good shape, he’ll be very important for us because he’s a world-class player… He’s indispensable for any national team.”

Carlo Ancelotti has also spoken repeatedly about the issue, even outlining a timeline for Neymar’s World Cup hopes. “He is on the list of players who can go to the World Cup,” the coach admitted. “He now has six months to make the final list.”

When was Neymar’s last match with Brazil?

Neymar’s recurring injuries have not only prevented him from playing regularly for Santos — and previously for Al Hilal and Paris Saint-Germain — but have also kept him out of the Brazil national team for an extended period, despite being the nation’s all-time leading scorer.

Advertisement

The last time Neymar played a match for Brazil was on October 18, 2023, in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. That day, the forward started but had to be substituted in the 45th minute after suffering a serious knee injury that sidelined him for more than a year.

In the two years since that match, Brazil have had three different head coaches — Fernando Diniz, Dorival Junior, and Carlo Ancelotti — and none of them have fielded Neymar in either an official or friendly match. With just over six months until the next World Cup, the forward is racing against time in pursuit of another opportunity.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Neymar’s nightmare scenario? Brazil makes decision on Carlo Ancelotti’s post-2026 World Cup future, and it doesn’t spell good news for Santos star

Neymar’s nightmare scenario? Brazil makes decision on Carlo Ancelotti’s post-2026 World Cup future, and it doesn’t spell good news for Santos star

While some expected the 2026 World Cup to be the end of Ancelotti’s chapter, recent signals from the federation point in a very different direction — one that Neymar may not like at all.

Neymar fails Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil test? What Santos star’s latest injury blow means for his 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes amid Estevao’s sudden rise

Neymar fails Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil test? What Santos star’s latest injury blow means for his 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes amid Estevao’s sudden rise

The timing could not be more dramatic. Neymar faces yet another devastating physical blow just as Carlo Ancelotti defines the contours of his Brazil squad and Estevao accelerates toward superstardom in Europe.

Neymar Jr has reportedly made a surprising decision regarding his injury for Santos FC’s upcoming matches

Neymar Jr has reportedly made a surprising decision regarding his injury for Santos FC’s upcoming matches

Despite initially appearing as the best choice for his career, Neymar Jr.'s return to Santos FC has been less than stellar, plagued by several injuries. Following a diagnosis of a serious injury, the veteran reportedly made a surprising decision as the team prepares for its upcoming games.

Christian Pulisic’s trip to Australia under threat? Milan vs. Como’s crucial missing piece, and how FIFA could decide Serie A’s fate

Christian Pulisic’s trip to Australia under threat? Milan vs. Como’s crucial missing piece, and how FIFA could decide Serie A’s fate

Beneath the hype surrounding Milan versus Como in Australia lies a deeper concern — a bureaucratic obstacle still unresolved, and an impending decision that could determine whether this match becomes a landmark moment or collapses entirely.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo