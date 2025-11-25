Neymar to miss rest of 2025? Brazil star reportedly suffers devastating injury setback with Santos in relegation zone

Neymar made headlines again in recent weeks after missing yet another Santos match due to a new injury concern. Now, with Santos slipping back into the relegation zone, the Peixe have been hit by more bad news: the Brazil star has suffered another setback, raising serious doubt about whether he will play again in 2025.

As reported by Globo Esporte on Tuesday, it is unlikely Neymar will return for Santos at any point for the remainder of 2025. The forward has suffered a meniscus injury in his left knee, and the recovery process required for him to be fully fit is expected to rule him out of the final three matches of the Brasileirão.

Concern around Neymar first intensified in the match against Mirassol on November 19. The Brazilian legend opened the scoring in the 4th minute, ending a three-month goal drought, but in the 30th minute, while attempting to dribble past defender Jemmes, he went down in pain and needed medical attention on his left knee.

Although Neymar managed to finish the full 90 minutes against Mirassol, giving fans brief relief, he did not travel with the squad to Porto Alegre for Monday’s match against Internacional. According to UOL Esporte, the decision came after Neymar experienced significant discomfort in his left knee, showing pain when attempting to bend it.

Two days after he was ruled out of the team, the news emerged that the injury was more serious than initially believed, forcing Neymar to miss the remainder of 2025. Considering it is the same leg in which he suffered a meniscus and ACL tear in 2023 with the national team, both the club and the player are expected to take a cautious approach to avoid another long-term setback.

Santos to fight relegation without Neymar

Neymar’s injury comes at the worst possible moment for Santos, who must now navigate the final three rounds of the Brasileirão without their biggest star. Following the 1-1 draw against Internacional on Monday, the Peixe sit in 17th place with 38 points through 35 matches, occupying the final relegation spot and trailing 16th-place Vitória by just one point.

Santos’ next match is Friday against Sport Recife, who sit bottom of the table in 20th place with 17 points and have already been relegated, making it a matchup the Peixe must capitalize on. After that, they will face Juventude on Wednesday, December 3, another relegation-zone opponent with 33 points in 19th place, a second meeting in which Santos will be viewed as favorites.

The final match could prove decisive, as Santos host third-place Cruzeiro at Vila Belmiro on Sunday, December 7, in a game that may determine their fate in front of their home supporters. Beyond needing results elsewhere, especially from Vitória, the Peixe will have to cope without Neymar, who may be living out his final moments as a Santos player, now from the sidelines rather than on the pitch.

