world cup
Carlo Ancelotti makes bold warning to Neymar Jr ahead the 2026 World Cup run with Brazil

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil and Neymar Junior of Santos.
Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil and Neymar Junior of Santos.

Neymar Jr. has cemented his place as one of the most important players in Brazil’s history, joining legends like Pelé. Although he holds the title of all-time leading scorer, he hasn’t been called up to the national team in two years due to his injury-related problems. This absence raises questions about his potential involvement in the 2026 World Cup. In light of this, Brazil‘s coach Carlo Ancelotti decided to send a warning to the veteran to earn a spot on the roster.

He (Neymar) is on the list of players who can go to the World Cup. He now has six months to make the final list. We will observe him, as we will others, and try to make the best final selection possible… He has recovered from his injury and now has six months to get back into shape. When the championship in Brazil ends, he will have a vacation and then he will be able to show his quality and also his physical condition, Carlo Ancelotti said in the latest press conference.

Even if his comeback to Santos FC was expected to be a perfect scenario to recover his performance, Neymar has battled to shine. Since his arrival at the team, he has scored just 6 goals and delivered 3 assists in 24 appearances. Moreover, he has been dealing with some minor injuries that have forced him to be absent for 17 games, raising doubts about his capacity to regain his spot in Brazil under coach Ancelotti.

Neymar Jr. does not have a competitive squad to regain his top performance, as Santos are battling to avoid relegation. Far from competing for the Brasileirao title, they have five games left to keep their spot in the first division of the Brazilian league. For that reason, the veteran star has been forced to deliver in a tight situation, with a roster that does not seem ready to offer him enough help to shine and regain his shape.

Flamengo star Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Santos star Neymar Jr

Giorgian de Arrascaeta of Flamengo competes for the ball with Neymar Jr of Santos.

Neymar Jr’s uncertain future threatens his 2026 World Cup plans

Since returning from the Saudi Pro League, Neymar Jr. has set a clear professional goal: reaching the 2026 World Cup with Brazil. While his talent continues to stand out, he has struggled to stay injury-free this season, which has prevented him from showcasing his best form. Despite this challenge, his most significant issue is his uncertain future with Santos as his contract expires in December 2025, and he has yet to sign a renewal.

Messi should be an example for Neymar in Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil ahead of 2026 World Cup, says Casemiro

Messi should be an example for Neymar in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil ahead of 2026 World Cup, says Casemiro

Even if Santos’ president Marcelo Texeira has affirmed his desire to renew Neymar’s contract with the team, the veteran has not yet finalized an agreement to remain with the team. According to Brazilian media, the player is weighing his options for staying with the team, as he is looking for a competitive team in order to regain his top performance. If he spends another season with the team at this low competitive level, he could miss out the 2026 World Cup.

To persuade Neymar Jr. to stay with the team, Santos may need to implement significant roster changes to boost their competitiveness. However, their primary focus remains on avoiding relegation to Serie B. Failure to achieve this goal might compel the team to part ways with the veteran. This uncertain future could jeopardize his 2026 World Cup plans, as he may have to adapt to another team, potentially affecting his chances of being called up by Ancelotti.

