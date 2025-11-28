Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Christian Pulisic’s trip to Australia under threat? Milan vs. Como’s crucial missing piece, and how FIFA could decide Serie A’s fate

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal.
© Jonathan Moscrop/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal.

The plan to send Christian Pulisic’s Milan halfway across the world for a historic Serie A fixture has stunned fans, irritated ultras, and forced European soccer to rethink what domestic games should look like. Yet beneath the hype surrounding Milan versus Como in Australia lies a deeper concern — a bureaucratic obstacle still unresolved, and an impending decision that could determine whether this match becomes a landmark moment or collapses entirely. And at the heart of the uncertainty sits FIFA, the one organization capable of clearing the path or blocking it altogether.

UEFA has already shocked traditionalists by approving Milan’s request, officially granting permission for the first Serie A match in history to be played outside Italy. The governing body framed the decision with reluctance, reminding clubs of the long-standing principle that domestic games belong on home soil.

Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA’s president, struck a firm yet resigned tone. “League matches should be played on home soil; anything else would disenfranchise loyal match-going fans and potentially introduce distortive elements in competitions… this decision is exceptional and shall not be seen as setting a precedent.”

Despite the warnings, the plan surged forward — but only through necessity. San Siro will be unavailable in February 2026 because it will host the opening ceremony of the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics. With no viable stadium nearby, the league proposed a radical alternative. Australia, with Perth eager to host, stepped in.

Christian Pulisic shockingly surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo’s Serie A legacy: Milan star breaks ex-Juventus ace’s massive record stat, 23 games faster

see also

Christian Pulisic shockingly surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo’s Serie A legacy: Milan star breaks ex-Juventus ace’s massive record stat, 23 games faster

The political and financial engine driving Perth’s bid

Italian Sports Minister Andrea Abodi embraced the proposal. He argued that, given the stadium emergency, the fixture abroad represents opportunity as much as compromise. “Milan–Como in Australia is probably the most suitable solution for the clubs,” Abodi said. “It is a good opportunity to promote Italian football… international revenues are a quarter of domestic ones, something is clearly wrong.”

Advertisement

Perth’s local authorities offered $14 million to host the game — a significant financial boost, with Milan receiving the largest share, and a portion of the funds distributed to other Serie A clubs. The match would take place at Optus Stadium, a modern 65,000-seat venue that can convert seamlessly to a soccer pitch.

leao pulisic milan

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates with teammate Rafael Leao

What does Christian Pulisic think of Milan’s controversial Serie A match against Como in Australia? USMNT star breaks silence with four-word reaction

see also

What does Christian Pulisic think of Milan’s controversial Serie A match against Como in Australia? USMNT star breaks silence with four-word reaction

UEFA, FIGC, Australia… but still not enough

Despite the turbulence, several key approvals have already been secured: The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) authorized the fixture, UEFA granted its rare exception, and the Australian Football Federation (AFF) and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) signaled provisional approval — though with strict conditions still under review. But “provisional approval” is the key phrase. Because one signature — the most important of them all — remains missing.

Advertisement

Multiple Italian outlets, including Corriere della Sera and La Gazzetta dello Sport, confirm the same unresolved issue: The match cannot be officially moved abroad until FIFA gives the final, binding approval. According to Corriere, while the Asian Football Confederation has shown “a small sign of openness,” the authorization still depends on satisfying a complex list of regulatory and commercial requirements. Only after this stage can the proposal be forwarded to FIFA. Right now, it is FIFA’s dossier that determines whether the game will truly happen.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Colombia vs Australia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

How to watch Colombia vs Australia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

Colombia will clash with Australia in a 2025 international friendly. Here’s all the key info, including match details, kickoff time, and how viewers in the USA can watch on TV or through streaming platforms.

How to watch Venezuela vs Australia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

How to watch Venezuela vs Australia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

Venezuela will face Australia in a 2025 friendly match. Here’s everything you need to know about the contest, including kickoff time and how to watch on TV or stream live in the United States.

UEFA makes decision on Serie A’s plans for Australia game after La Liga’s shock move: Will Christian Pulisic’s Milan still host Como in Perth?

UEFA makes decision on Serie A’s plans for Australia game after La Liga’s shock move: Will Christian Pulisic’s Milan still host Como in Perth?

After UEFA’s latest intervention, the ambitious plan that was once seen as a done deal now hangs in uncertainty.

Neymar’s 2026 World Cup chances discussed by Brazil captain Marquinhos: ‘It depends on many things’

Neymar’s 2026 World Cup chances discussed by Brazil captain Marquinhos: ‘It depends on many things’

Marquinhos spoke about the possible return of Neymar to the Brazil national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo