Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Neymar’s nightmare scenario? Brazil makes decision on Carlo Ancelotti’s post-2026 World Cup future, and it doesn’t spell good news for Santos star

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Neymar (L) of Brazil and Carlo Ancelotti (R), head coach of Real Madrid.
© Michael Steele & Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesNeymar (L) of Brazil and Carlo Ancelotti (R), head coach of Real Madrid.

The mood around the Brazil national team is changing, and not in a way that comforts Neymar. As Carlo Ancelotti oversees a crucial reconstruction of the Selecao, a new long-term vision is quietly being shaped behind closed doors. And while some expected the 2026 World Cup to be the end of Ancelotti’s chapter, recent signals from the federation point in a very different direction — one that Neymar may not like at all. The superstar forward remains sidelined with another devastating injury, and the direction Brazil seems to be taking under the Italian tactician could reshape his place in the squad entirely.

From the moment Carlo Ancelotti took over the Brazil national team, his stance toward the Santos captain has been firm and unwavering: no guaranteed places, no sentimental inclusions, no reputational exemptions. And even now, with the 33-year-old injured again, the coach’s position remains the same.

Neymar is “on the list of players who can go to the World Cup. He has six months to make the final list,” the 66-year-old manager reminded reporters, in comments cited across Brazilian outlets. He then doubled down with a message that resonated across the country: “He needs continuity, minutes and physical condition, because talent alone is no longer enough in modern soccer.”

This season has made those demands nearly impossible. Neymar’s torn meniscus, confirmed by Santos, will keep him out for the remainder of 2025, marking his fourth injury of the year and severely compromising his match fitness ahead of the World Cup preparations. Early medical estimates suggest he will not return to competitive play until well into 2026, a timeline that clashes directly with Ancelotti’s expectations. The window the coach gave him — six months of consistent performance — has essentially evaporated.

neymar brazil

Neymar last appeared for the Brazil national team in October 2023.

Neymar fails Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil test? What Santos star’s latest injury blow means for his 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes amid Estevao’s sudden rise

see also

Neymar fails Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil test? What Santos star’s latest injury blow means for his 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes amid Estevao’s sudden rise

Brazil looks to the long future, not the old guard

In the middle of this uncertainty comes the real shock: Brazil has already mapped out its direction for the post-2026 cycle. And the revelation lands like a hammer on Neymar’s future prospects. After months of internal evaluation, Brazil’s Football Confederation (CBF) has decided to begin formal talks in 2026 to keep Carlo Ancelotti beyond the World Cup.

Advertisement

Sources quoted by ESPN and other outlets confirm that the CBF wants Ancelotti in charge until 2030, regardless of what happens at the upcoming World Cup. The federation president, Samir Xaud, explained the logic simply: “I always believe in building a working relationship. Everything is there for it to succeed.”

CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues added in similar comments that “a long-term partnership” is the priority, emphasising that internal alignment has rarely been this strong. This decision — concealed in its full detail until now — is the huge blow Neymar feared. Because keeping Ancelotti long-term means keeping his philosophy long-term as well: meritocracy over star power, collective shape over individual aura, continuity over nostalgia.

Carlo Ancelotti Brazil

Diego Fernandes acted as the intermediary for Brazil’s appointment of coach Carlo Ancelotti, despite not being a FIFA-registered agent.

Advertisement
Why Carlo Ancelotti needs Neymar: Inside the alarming pattern Brazil can’t ignore ahead of 2026 World Cup

see also

Why Carlo Ancelotti needs Neymar: Inside the alarming pattern Brazil can’t ignore ahead of 2026 World Cup

Ancelotti’s Brazil built without dependency — and Neymar risks becoming luxury

Under Ancelotti, Brazil has already begun shifting toward rhythm, pressing, discipline, and a stable tactical structure. Younger stars are being prioritized; roles are being redefined; the attack is being rebuilt around balance rather than individual flair. The coach is even targeting a traditional striker — a true No. 9 — something Brazil has lacked for years, and a role that inevitably reduces Neymar’s long-held positional freedom.

If Neymar returns healthy, he will still need to fight his way into a system that has learned to function without him. If his form drops again, Ancelotti’s Brazil will simply move forward. And if the five-time UEFA Champions League managerial winner remains through 2030, that philosophy becomes the backbone of the Selecao’s next era.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Neymar fails Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil test? What Santos star’s latest injury blow means for his 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes amid Estevao’s sudden rise

Neymar fails Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil test? What Santos star’s latest injury blow means for his 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes amid Estevao’s sudden rise

The timing could not be more dramatic. Neymar faces yet another devastating physical blow just as Carlo Ancelotti defines the contours of his Brazil squad and Estevao accelerates toward superstardom in Europe.

Why Carlo Ancelotti needs Neymar: Inside the alarming pattern Brazil can’t ignore ahead of 2026 World Cup

Why Carlo Ancelotti needs Neymar: Inside the alarming pattern Brazil can’t ignore ahead of 2026 World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti has built his managerial legacy on control, structure, and clarity — but even he cannot fully stabilize a Brazil side that continues to wobble without Neymar.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil overtake Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in FIFA rankings ahead of World Cup 2026 draw

Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil overtake Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in FIFA rankings ahead of World Cup 2026 draw

With Carlo Ancelotti as coach, Brazil have improved noticeably in the FIFA rankings, moving ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal just days before the World Cup 2026 draw.

Lamine Yamal to get unexpected experienced reinforcement in Spain? Sergio Ramos’ 2026 World Cup dream sparks final decision on his Monterrey future

Lamine Yamal to get unexpected experienced reinforcement in Spain? Sergio Ramos’ 2026 World Cup dream sparks final decision on his Monterrey future

In Spain’s new generation, led by Lamine Yamal, the idea of adding a titan like Sergio Ramos to the 2026 World Cup squad feels almost impossible — yet that is precisely the storyline unfolding behind the scenes.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo