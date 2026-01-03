Lionel Messi has a new teammate: Inter Miami sign Argentine player ahead of 2026 MLS season

Little by little, Inter Miami’s roster is taking shape for what is expected to be a demanding 2026 Major League Soccer campaign. On Saturday, Lionel Messi’s team officially confirmed the signing of an Argentine player.

“Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed defender Facundo Mura as a Free Agent to a contract running through June 2029,” the club said in a statement published on its official website. The move confirms the arrival of the former Racing Club player, as had been rumored for weeks.

However, the Herons also made an important clarification regarding the conditions of the 26-year-old’s signing: “The versatile Argentine defender, who predominantly performs at right back, bolsters the Club’s defensive options ahead of the 2026 season pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).”

Mura’s signing is primarily intended to fill the vacancy left by Marcelo Weigandt, whose loan ended in December before he returned to Boca Juniors. The new arrival plays as a right back—though he has occasionally featured on the left—and will compete for a spot in the lineup with Ian Fray during the 2026 MLS season.

Another Argentine teammate for Messi

The signing of Facundo Mura aligns with the approach Inter Miami have taken in recruiting most of the players who have joined the club since the summer of 2023. The clear objective of the front office has been to create an environment in which Lionel Messi feels comfortable, a strategy reflected in the frequent addition of Spanish-speaking players and, in particular, Argentines.

Inter Miami’s current roster includes six Argentine players in addition to Messi: Gonzalo Lujan, Tomas Aviles, Rodrigo De Paul, Mateo Silvetti, and Santiago Morales (of Argentine heritage but born in the United States), along with Facundo Mura. Up to four more could be added, as their situations remain unresolved: Oscar Ustari, Rocco Rios Novo, Tadeo Allende, and Baltasar Rodriguez.

In addition, the squad features several players of other nationalities who also speak Spanish, including Luis Suarez, Maximiliano Falcon, David Ruiz, Sergio Reguilon, and Telasco Segovia.

Facundo Mura’s first words

Moments after his signing was made official, the Argentine defender shared his thoughts on this new chapter in his professional career. “I’m very happy to join the club,” Facundo said in a video shared by Inter Miami on their social media accounts.

“I’m really eager to get to work and excited about continuing to win titles,” the Argentine defender added. “I hope to see you all soon so we can enjoy this new year together. A big hug to everyone. Let’s go, Inter!”