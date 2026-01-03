Trending topics:
Report: Neymar set to face former Barcelona teammate in Serie A as Brazilian club targets La Liga star

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Neymar Jr. of Santos looks on during the Brasileirao 2025 match.
© Ricardo Moreira/Getty ImagesNeymar Jr. of Santos looks on during the Brasileirao 2025 match.

The start of 2026 brought major news for Santos, which announced Neymar’s contract extension through December 31. That ensures the forward will have the chance to keep shining for at least one more year in the Brazilian Serie A, where he could reunite with a former Barcelona teammate who is currently playing in La Liga.

Alexis Sanchez, at 37 years old, is considering a return to South America starting next summer, when his contract with Sevilla expires,Mundo Deportivo reported, citing journalist Lucas Collar. “Specifically, the Chilean forward is said to be in talks with Internacional de Porto Alegre about joining the club for the Brasileirao season that begins around that time.”

Sanchez has enjoyed an outstanding career. He arrived in Europe at just 19 years old in 2008 and has since played for several of the world’s biggest clubs, including Barcelona, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Inter Milan, delivering strong performances at most of them.

However, at 37, the Chilean international is entering the final stages of his career and has struggled recently to settle at one club. Since 2022, he has changed teams in every summer transfer window, moving through Olympique Marseille, Inter, Udinese, and Sevilla.

Alexis Sanchez playing for Sevilla.

This season, Alexis Sanchez has started five La Liga matches and come off the bench in another seven. He has also appeared in two Copa del Rey matches. In total, he has played 14 games, registering two goals and one assist.

Neymar to finally get serious help: Santos closes in on prolific striker seeking redemption after flopping in Europe

see also

Neymar to finally get serious help: Santos closes in on prolific striker seeking redemption after flopping in Europe

A possible reunion between Neymar and Alexis Sanchez?

With less than six months remaining on his contract with Sevilla, Alexis Sanchez could find his next destination in Brazilian Serie A. If reports prove accurate and he joins Internacional de Porto Alegre starting in June, he would be reunited with Neymar.

The two forwards were teammates for a brief period at Barcelona. Alexis arrived in 2011 from Udinese and was in his third season in Spain when Neymar joined from Santos in the summer of 2013.

During that season, Sanchez and Neymar played 28 matches together, forming an attacking trio alongside Lionel Messi. The Chilean and the Brazilian combined for nine goals and won the Spanish Super Cup. At the end of that campaign, Alexis was transferred to Arsenal, while Barcelona signed Luis Suarez as his replacement.

