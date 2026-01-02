Trending topics:
Neymar to finally get serious help: Santos closes in on prolific striker seeking redemption after flopping in Europe

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Neymar of Santos
© Ricardo Moreira/Getty ImagesNeymar of Santos

The sense of renewal around Neymar and Santos has been building for months, and it is now unmistakable. After a turbulent period marked by injuries, speculation, and survival battles, the forward’s decision to commit his immediate future has given the club clarity and belief. With the 2026 World Cup looming large, Santos is moving decisively to surround its icon with the kind of attacking support that can turn stability into ambition. And while the headlines speak of a major reinforcement, one who once struggled badly in Europe.

The plan is simple but bold: protect Neymar’s body, maximize his influence, and share the goalscoring burden with a proven finisher who knows Brazilian soccer inside out. For a club that only recently stared relegation in the face, this represents a sharp shift in tone: from survival to intent.

Santos confirmed that the 33-year-old veteran has extended his contract through December 2026, choosing continuity over temptation. His previous deal was set to expire in June, neatly aligned with the World Cup, but both sides agreed that a longer runway made more sense. The club teased the decision with a symbolic video of Vila Belmiro marked with the date “31/12/2026,” a quiet but powerful message that the talisman is staying put.

The context matters. Neymar’s return to Santos in 2025 was emotionally charged but physically frustrating. Injuries, including a torn meniscus that required surgery in December, limited his rhythm. Yet when the pressure peaked, he delivered. Five goals in the final five league rounds, including a hat-trick, dragged Santos away from relegation danger and into mid-table safety. In total, he finished the league campaign with eight goals and one assist in 20 appearances, numbers that only hint at his true impact.

That late surge reshaped everything. The Peixe avoided relegation, secured a continental place, and reopened talks with their biggest star. For Neymar, the calculation was equally clear: Santos offered familiarity, careful load management, and a platform to rebuild confidence ahead of a World Cup that could define his legacy.

The mysterious reinforcement revealed

Just before the first major squad move of this new chapter, the Brazilian giant turned its attention to the attack. According to reports confirmed by Brazilian outlet UOL and transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Santos is closing in on a one-year loan deal for Gabriel Barbosa, widely known as Gabigol, with a fixed buy option included. The financial structure reflects ambition tempered by realism: Santos and Cruzeiro will split the salary, which exceeds $365,000 per month, allowing the Peixe to land an elite domestic scorer without jeopardizing their wage balance.

gabigol

Gabriel Barbosa of Cruzeiro

With Neymar’s extension secured, Santos’ hierarchy reportedly wants a forward capable of leading the line, absorbing defensive attention, and converting chances at volume—freeing the veteran superstar to influence games creatively rather than carrying the entire attacking load.

From European disappointment to Brazilian dominance

Gabigol’s career arc is one of soccer’s sharpest contrasts. His high-profile move to Inter in 2016 promised stardom, but Europe proved unforgiving. Limited minutes, a single competitive goal, and a difficult loan at Benfica painted him as a cautionary tale rather than a prodigy.

Returning home changed everything for the 29-year-old striker. At Flamengo, Gabigol exploded. He became the face of a golden era, winning the Brazilian Serie A and Copa Libertadores, and etched his name into history with two late goals in the 2019 Libertadores final. Goals, trophies, and cult-hero status followed, transforming his reputation from European flop to South American specialist.

After his peak years, he joined Cruzeiro in 2025, continuing to score and remain relevant despite off-field controversies. Now, a return to Santos offers something different: leadership responsibility, emotional resonance, and a chance to align his prime years with Neymar’s final push toward global glory.

