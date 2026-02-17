Trending topics:
Comments

Neymar’s 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes backed as Santos boss makes strong plea to Brazil’s Carlo Ancelotti

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Neymar Jr while playing with Brazil and Carlo Ancelotti.
© Pedro Vilela/Ryan Pierse/Getty ImagesNeymar Jr while playing with Brazil and Carlo Ancelotti.

Neymar and Carlo Ancelotti are once again central figures in Brazil’s soccer narrative, as the veteran forward attempts to reignite his international dream and the national team prepares for a new era under a high-profile coach. At club level, Neymar’s return has been met with excitement, curiosity, and cautious optimism, while the countdown to the 2026 World Cup continues to shape every decision in his recovery journey.

After months of uncertainty and rehabilitation, the Brazilian icon has finally stepped back onto the pitch, sparking fresh debate about his future with the Selecao and whether his body and form can hold up for one final global tournament.

Neymar’s comeback for Santos came after a long and painful rehabilitation process. The veteran underwent knee surgery in December and spent weeks working his way back to match fitness, with the club carefully managing his minutes. His first appearance of the year arrived in a dominant 6-0 victory over Velo Clube, where he entered the match from the bench and immediately influenced the game.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star assisted Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa for one of his goals, showcasing flashes of his trademark creativity and technical brilliance. Supporters at Vila Belmiro welcomed him with enthusiasm, celebrating the return of one of the club’s most iconic figures.

However, the comeback was not without frustration. The 34-year-old believed he should have been awarded a penalty and later missed a clear chance in front of goal, slicing his shot wide. Despite these moments, his confidence and rhythm were evident, and the coaching staff viewed his performance as an important step toward full fitness.

Santos’ careful World Cup-oriented plan

Santos has made Neymar’s World Cup ambition a central part of their strategy. The club staff deliberately limited his minutes, ensuring his recovery is sustainable rather than rushed.

The forward played around 50 minutes in his return match, with the coaching staff emphasizing that his workload would be gradually increased. Neymar had previously endured multiple muscle injuries but still produced 12 goals and six assists in 30 matches in 2025, proving he can still deliver at a high level when fit.

His contract renewal with Santos through December ensures stability as he targets a place in Brazil’s squad for the next international window, a crucial milestone in his World Cup preparation.

Neymar of Santos warming up prior to the game.

What did Vojvoda say about Neymar?

In the middle of the post-match discussion, the Peixe’s coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda delivered a clear message that carried implications far beyond club soccer. “I think everyone needs Neymar. Santos, the national team… [Brazil coach Carlo] Ancelotti will be happy if he’s doing well. One thing will lead to another,” Vojvoda said.

This statement was more than praise; it was a direct appeal to Ancelotti, suggesting that Neymar still belongs at the heart of Brazil’s plans. Vojvoda reinforced the idea that Neymar’s presence could benefit both club and country, underlining his enduring quality and competitive spirit.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil.

Vojvoda also highlighted Neymar’s mentality, a trait that has defined his career but has sometimes been questioned due to injuries and off-field distractions. “He’s a world-class player,” the coach insisted. “He still has that ambition. I see it in every little game, in every small-sided game in training, he wants to be there and he wants to win. That’s what motivates him.”

Those words reflect a player still hungry for success, still chasing legacy, and still determined to make an impact on the biggest stage. For Neymar, the 2026 World Cup could represent the final opportunity to lead Brazil in a global tournament as a senior figure.

