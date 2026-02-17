Trending topics:
Hansi Flick’s Barcelona face fierce battle for Bundesliga star as Manchester United reportedly join race to sign him

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.
Despite Barcelona showing some strong peaks in performance, they have failed to establish themselves as a truly competitive team. With serious defensive concerns, the Blaugranas have suffered a run of significant defeats. In response, coach Hansi Flick had been targeting a Bundesliga star to strengthen the squad, but Manchester United have reportedly entered the race for his signature, complicating a potential move to the Spanish side.

According to Sports Boom, Manchester United have joined the race to sign Julian Ryerson. Due to interest from Barcelona and his contract running until 2028, the Norwegian could leave Borussia Dortmund for a fee of $47.8 million, significantly higher than the $23 million initially reported. Despite this, the Red Devils are reportedly maintaining their interest in the deal, as they face considerable uncertainty at right-back moving forward.

Even though Diogo Dalot is clearly coach Michael Carrick’s first choice, his future with the team is not entirely certain. After his impressive performance, he has reportedly attracted the attention of major European teams. In addition, Noussair Mazraoui’s performances continues to raise serious doubts, so strengthening the right-back position remains a strong possibility. As Ryerson is one of Borussia Dortmund’s most consistent players, his arrival would be a wise move

Not only Manchester United and Barcelona are interested in signing him, as another Premier League club has also entered the race. According to Sports Boom, Newcastle United have also been closely monitoring Julian Ryerson, viewing him as a perfect fit for the team. In light of this development, the Norwegian is open to a move to England, aware that his salary could potentially triple and that he would gain a more prominent role.

Borussia Dortmund star Julian Ryerson

Barcelona may walk away from Ryerson as his price skyrockets

Unlike previous seasons, Julian Ryerson has established himself as an undisputed starter for Borussia Dortmund. With his defensive solidity and growing scoring impact, the Norwegian has caught the attention of Barcelona, who considered him a quality alternative to Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde at full-back. However, the alleged interest from Manchester United and Newcastle United has increased his value, distancing him from the team.

According to initial reports from BILD, Borussia Dortmund had set an asking price of around €20 million amid Barcelona’s interest. However, more recent reports claim the German club is now expecting to sell Ryerson for around €40 million. Given this, the Blaugranas could stop prioritizing his signing, as Eric García is also capable of playing in that position. Instead, they may shift their full focus toward signing a left-sided defender.

