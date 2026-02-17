Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League Golden Boot rival makes England take notice: Ivan Toney tells Thomas Tuchel what he would bring to 2026 FIFA World Cup squad

Ivan Toney is quietly rewriting his career narrative in the Middle East, producing one of the most prolific seasons of his career while competing with the biggest names in global football. The English striker, now leading the scoring charts in the Saudi Pro League after outscoring Cristiano Ronaldo, has forced himself back into conversations surrounding England’s attacking future.

At club level, Toney’s resurgence has been impossible to ignore, and at international level, the timing could not be more intriguing. With Thomas Tuchel preparing England for the 2026 World Cup, the Al-Ahli forward has ensured that his name remains firmly in the frame, while carefully crafting a message that goes beyond goals and statistics.

Toney’s move from Brentford to Al-Ahli in 2024 raised eyebrows. Critics questioned whether leaving the Premier League would damage his international prospects, but his response has been emphatic.

Ivan Toney of Al Ahli celebrates after scoring a goal.

The 29-year-old has scored 20 goals in the Saudi Pro League, surpassing Ronaldo’s tally and positioning himself as the league’s top scorer after Matchweek 22. His conversion rate and consistency have marked him out as one of the competition’s most efficient finishers, while his presence has helped elevate Al-Ahli into the league’s elite attacking sides.

The hidden message to Thomas Tuchel

As England prepares for the 2026 World Cup in North America, Toney has delivered a clear message to Thomas Tuchel: he wants to be part of the journey. “It would be a dream to play there. Everybody dreams of that, and imagine if we were to win the World Cup? That would be for the country,” the Englishman said. “You have these little visions of what could happen… If it was to come true, it would be a big blessing.”

The striker acknowledged that Harry Kane remains England’s primary attacking reference point, calling him “the best finisher in football.” However, he believes his own role could be that of a high-impact alternative. “My job is to keep scoring goals, and hopefully that gives me the best chance of being there,” he added, underscoring a single-minded focus on performance.

What Toney believes he would bring to England

Beyond goals, Toney has outlined how his experience in Saudi Arabia could offer England an edge at the World Cup, particularly given the tournament’s North American climate. “Maybe I could bring an advantage due to the heat… I’ve played in 30-plus degrees here, and I feel like I’m adapted to it,” he explained. “You have to be more strategic with the runs you make. I guess I won’t have to adapt.”

Ivan Toney of England

He also emphasized his fitness and mentality, stating: “I feel much fitter and the stats speak for themselves… He would be getting a goalscorer who is hungry to play.” For the striker, this opportunity carries personal significance. “It could be my last chance… whatever is best for the country; the coach will pick the team and you have to respect that,” he admitted, acknowledging both the stakes and the competition within England’s striking ranks.