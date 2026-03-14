Neymar’s 2026 FIFA World Cup dream at serious risk: Santos star’s absence from key match sparks fresh Brazil tension as Carlo Ancelotti left unimpressed

As the countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues, uncertainty surrounds one of Brazil’s greatest stars. Neymar once again finds himself at the center of debate after missing a key match for Santos, a moment that has reportedly frustrated Carlo Ancelotti and the staff of the Brazil national soccer team.

The incident has sparked fresh tension between Neymar’s camp and the Brazilian federation, raising new doubts about whether the 34-year-old forward will be part of the Selecao’s plans for the upcoming international friendlies, and potentially the World Cup itself. What was supposed to be a crucial opportunity for the legendary attacker to prove his readiness instead turned into a complicated episode that has left his international future hanging in the balance.

The situation unfolded during a Brazilian Serie A match between Santos and Mirassol, a game that had drawn special attention from the Brazilian national team coaching staff. As per UOL, Carlo Ancelotti had traveled from Rio de Janeiro to Sao Paulo specifically to observe Neymar’s condition and assess whether he was ready to return to the national team setup.

The Italian coach is preparing to finalize his squad for the upcoming friendlies against France and Croatia, matches scheduled as the final international window before the World Cup. However, when the lineups were announced, Neymar’s name was missing.

Neymar Junior of Santos looks on during the Brasileirao 2025 match.

The Santos star was not included in the squad for the match, leaving Ancelotti without the opportunity to evaluate him on the pitch. The report goes on to suggest that the decision surprised officials from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), who had expected the forward to feature in what was seen internally as an important audition.

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The real reason behind Neymar’s absence

The mystery surrounding Neymar’s absence soon became clearer. The Brazilian club decided to rest the forward due to lingering muscle fatigue and workload management, a precautionary measure designed to avoid further physical issues as he continues his comeback from injury.

According to Globo Esporte, the 34-year-old had spent more than 12 days preparing for the match but mainly focused on physical work, taking a limited part in tactical training sessions. Given his recent injury history, the club opted to protect him rather than risk aggravating a problem during the midweek fixture.

The move may have been logical from the club’s perspective, but its timing proved awkward. With Ancelotti in attendance to evaluate him, the decision effectively eliminated what might have been Neymar’s best opportunity to convince the national team staff of his readiness.

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Tensions with the Brazilian Federation just keep growing

The absence from the Mirassol match reportedly represents a second point of tension between Neymar’s camp and the national federation. Earlier in the year, controversy emerged when the Brazil FA did not publicly acknowledge the player’s birthday on its official channels. The omission reportedly angered the player, who unfollowed the federation’s social media accounts shortly afterward.

Now, with the federation having expected him to appear in the Mirassol fixture after advance notice that the match would be closely monitored, his absence has added another layer of frustration within the national team setup.

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