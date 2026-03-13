USMNT battling Germany for 19-year-old wonderkid as Pochettino pushes for his commitment: Who is Noahkai Banks?

It is increasingly common to see players whose personal background makes them eligible for multiple national teams. Globalization and migration trends mean different countries often have ties to rising soccer stars and want to secure them for the future. That is now happening with Noahkai Banks, whom Mauricio Pochettino wants to recruit for the USMNT ahead of Germany.

“Mauricio Pochettino is pushing for Noahkai Banks to play for the United States,” German journalist Florian Plettenberg revealed through his X account this week. “The two have already spoken on the phone.”

Banks is a 19-year-old defender born in Honolulu, Hawaii, in December 2006 who currently plays for FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga. He moved to Europe as a child and progressed through the German soccer youth system before turning professional in January 2025.

Since then, Noahkai Banks has gradually earned a place at Augsburg. In his first season he played eight Bundesliga matches, while in the current campaign his role has become much more regular: he has recorded 21 appearances — 18 as a starter — along with one goal and one assist.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Noahkai Banks must choose which national team to represent

Banks’ performances have not gone unnoticed in the soccer world, and the United States have already shown interest in bringing him into the national team setup. However, the possibility of representing Germany is also appealing, which has led the player to delay choosing a side.

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“The 19 y/o centre-back top talent is still undecided and also has strong ambitions to play for Germany. So far, none of the senior officials at the DFB have contacted Banks,” Florian Plettenberg wrote on X.

“Because he has not made a decision yet, it is possible that he will not play any international matches in March,” the report adds. During the upcoming FIFA international break, the USMNT will play two friendlies at home against Belgium and Portugal, while Germany will face Switzerland and Ghana.

Can a player represent two different countries internationally?

Throughout the history of soccer, there have been numerous cases of players representing more than one national team. In the past, the rules were much more flexible than they are today, which even allowed some players to appear in World Cups for two different nations. The most famous example is Real Madrid legend Ferenc Puskas, who competed with Hungary at the 1954 World Cup in Switzerland and with Spain at the 1962 World Cup in Chile.

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Today, however, that is no longer allowed. A player may switch national teams once if he played no more than three official senior matches before turning 21. But even in those cases, a switch is not permitted if the player has already appeared for his previous national team in a World Cup or a continental tournament.