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Why isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr

The Saudi Pro League clash between Al‑Khaleej and Al‑Nassr has drawn significant attention, not only because of the title implications but also because of the absence of one of soccer’s most iconic figures, Cristiano Ronaldo. As the league leader prepares to travel to the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium for Matchday 26, supporters quickly noticed that the Portuguese captain would not feature in the matchday plans.

The encounter represents an important moment in the Saudi Pro League campaign. Al-Nassr enters the match sitting at the top of the league table with 64 points, maintaining a narrow lead over rivals Al‑Ahli and Al‑Hilal in a fiercely competitive title race.

The capital club arrives in outstanding form. Under manager Jorge Jesus, Al-Nassr has assembled one of the most dominant runs in the league this season. The team has won 13 consecutive matches across all competitions while conceding only once in their last 11 games, demonstrating a blend of attacking power and defensive discipline.

Its most recent league match ended with a dramatic 1-0 victory against NEOM, secured thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Mohamed Simakan. Results like that have reinforced Al-Nassr’s status as the team to beat this season.

Meanwhile, Al-Khaleej approaches the match from a very different position. The club currently sits mid-table with around 30 points, recording eight wins, six draws, and eleven defeats. Although it recently secured a 2-1 comeback victory over Al‑Hazem, consistency has been difficult to maintain.

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The real reason Ronaldo is missing

Cristiano Ronaldo is not playing against Al-Khaleej because he is recovering from a hamstring injury that proved more serious than initially expected. Medical examinations conducted after a recent league match confirmed that the Portuguese forward had suffered a muscle injury that required rest, rehabilitation, and specialized treatment. As a result, the club decided not to risk its captain in the upcoming fixture.

According to Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus, the striker has temporarily left Saudi Arabia to receive medical care in Spain. “In the last game, Cristiano left with a muscle injury,” Jesus explained. “After the tests he underwent, it became clear that it is a more serious injury than we were expecting. He will need rest and recovery.”

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The manager also confirmed that the Portuguese star traveled to Madrid for treatment. “Cristiano will travel to Spain for treatment from his personal physiotherapist. We hope he will return soon to help the team.”

Jorge Jesus, Manager of Al-Nassr, interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr.

Jorge Jesus, Manager of Al-Nassr, interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr.

Return already in sight

Early reports suggest that the recovery period could last between two and four weeks, depending on how quickly the muscle responds to rehabilitation exercises. Because of this timeline, the veteran striker will miss several matches in March, including the league encounter against Al-Khaleej.

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Despite concerns among fans, the outlook for Ronaldo’s recovery remains positive. The current medical plan suggests that the 41-year-old superstar could return to action toward the end of March or early April, potentially in time for Al-Nassr’s league match against Al‑Najma.

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