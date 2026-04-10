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Neymar’s Brazil World Cup hopes boosted by Ancelotti’s son: ‘He has a chance’

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Davide Ancelotti, his father, Carlo Ancelotti, and Neymar.
© Angel Martinez/Alexandre Schneider/Getty ImagesDavide Ancelotti, his father, Carlo Ancelotti, and Neymar.

With a little over two months to go before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Brazil still face a major question mark regarding Neymar’s potential inclusion in the squad. Now, Carlo Ancelotti’s son and assistant has delivered an encouraging message for the forward.

Of course, he is the top scorer of the national team and he has a chance,” Davide Ancelotti said during a recent interview with BBC Sport. “He has time to do his best and try to get into the list.”

These comments make it clear that Neymar is still in the coach’s plans, but his inclusion will depend on his performances at club level over the coming months, as well as his physical consistency.

Davide also spoke about the timeline for finalizing the squad that will travel to North America. “The final list will be out on May 18,” said Carlo Ancelotti’s son, revealing that the roster will be announced even before FIFA’s official May 30 deadline. “At the end, it is a decision of the manager that he will take and he has time to take it.”

neymar brazil

Neymar’s last appearance for Brazil came in October 2023.

How many games does Neymar have left before the World Cup?

Since there will be no more FIFA international breaks before May 18, Neymar’s chances of making the World Cup squad will depend entirely on his club performances. In that sense, Santos will compete in three different tournaments over the next two months, giving the forward plenty of opportunities to impress.

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On one hand, the club will continue its Brazilian Serie A campaign. The league has already completed 10 rounds, with Santos sitting 15th in the standings on just 10 points. Before the World Cup break, they will play eight more league matches. In addition, the club will also look to progress in the Copa do Brasil, where they will face Coritiba in the fifth round in a two-legged tie scheduled for April 22 and May 13.

Meanwhile, Santos are also competing in the Copa Sudamericana, where they opened their campaign with a 1–0 defeat against Deportivo Cuenca of Ecuador. They still have five group-stage matches remaining. In total, that brings the count to 15 matches before the World Cup, during which Neymar will look to prove himself to Ancelotti.

Neymar’s importance for Brazil

It is not a minor detail that Davide Ancelotti highlighted Neymar’s status as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer. Carlo Ancelotti’s son made it clear that they are fully aware of the forward’s historical importance at international level, and that experience could prove decisive in key moments.

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Neymar has scored 79 goals in 129 appearances for Brazil from his debut in 2010 through his most recent match in 2023. That puts him at the top of the national team’s scoring chart, ahead of none other than Pele, who scored 77. The top five is completed by Ronaldo Nazario (62), Romario (55), and Zico (48).

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