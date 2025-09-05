Neymar under the spotlight after Ronaldinho’s remarks on Brazil snub: ‘There’s no turning back’

In recent weeks, Neymar’s exclusion from Carlo Ancelotti’s call-up for Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia stirred controversy. Now, Ronaldinho has weighed in with a strong opinion on the matter.

“It’s Ney, there’s no turning back… Soon he’ll be there to help us become world champions again,” said Ronaldinho this week during a press conference marking the 60th anniversary of Atletico Mineiro’s stadium, as reported by ESPN.

However, the World Cup winner from Korea-Japan 2002 acknowledged that Neymar’s return to the Brazil national team likely won’t happen overnight and will instead require some time. “I think it’ll be a process,” added Dinho.

The controversy around the Santos forward erupted when it became clear that Ancelotti had left him off the squad list for the September international break—contrary to what many had expected. This sparked speculation about a possible injury, something Ney denied, stating instead that it was a “technical decision” by the coach.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti himself addressed the situation, backing Neymar’s statement and explaining: “He’s right, it’s a technical decision based on a lot of things… No one can question Neymar’s technical level. What we’re evaluating is his physical condition. But not just his—everyone’s.”

Ronaldinho backs Ancelotti

During the same press conference, Ronaldinho was asked about the start of Carlo Ancelotti’s tenure as Brazil manager and what expectations he has for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Brazil will aim to end a 24-year title drought.

“Ancelotti just arrived. I worked with him at Milan. I have to say he’s a successful man with a lot of experience,” said the 2005 Ballon d’Or winner. “I wish him the best and hope he can help the country return to the top.”

Indeed, Ronaldinho and Ancelotti briefly overlapped at AC Milan. The Brazilian midfielder arrived in 2008 after being let go by Pep Guardiola at Barcelona. At that point, the coach was entering his eighth and final season at the Italian club. Dinho made 36 appearances and scored 10 goals in that campaign, though Milan finished the season without silverware.

Ancelotti finds new attacking options for Brazil

Along with Neymar, several other star players were left out of Brazil’s September squad. Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes were among them, as Ancelotti opted to rest them following their involvement in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 over the summer.

Instead, the coach used this window to get a closer look at a few young prospects who could play key roles on the road to the World Cup. In Brazil’s win over Chile on Thursday, the starting forwards were Raphinha, Gabriel Martinelli, Estevao, and Joao Pedro. Kaio Jorge, Luiz Henrique, and Richarlison later came off the bench.