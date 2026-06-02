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Video: Neymar arrives in the US with Brazil amid uncertainty over World Cup status

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Neymar Jr. of Team Brazil arrives to the United States ahead of the World Cup at Newark Liberty International Airport on June 02, 2026.
© Jordan Bank/Getty ImagesNeymar Jr. of Team Brazil arrives to the United States ahead of the World Cup at Newark Liberty International Airport on June 02, 2026.

Neymar has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks due to his physical issues, casting doubt on his chances of participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Against that backdrop, he arrived in the United States alongside his Brazil national team teammates.

On Tuesday, the plane carrying Brazil’s 26-player squad and the coaching staff led by Carlo Ancelotti landed at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. The team will now begin preparations for the FIFA tournament, which kicks off next week.

As the squad arrived, much of the attention was focused on Ney, who stepped off the plane after Matheus Cunha. The forward, dressed in the same suit as his teammates and wearing sunglasses, walked down the aircraft stairs carrying his luggage and flashing his trademark smile.

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The arrival came just days after Carlo Ancelotti put an end to doubts over Neymar’s inclusion in the final World Cup roster. “The 26 players I chose are the ones who will play in the World Cup,” said the coach.

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“Unfortunately, Neymar has this small issue preventing him from training with the group, but he is working very well individually to recover soon,” Ancelotti added, downplaying concerns surrounding the 34-year-old forward’s condition.

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Neymar Jr. set to compete with Vinicius Jr, and Raphinha for a starting role in Brazil, says Carlo Ancelotti

Possible return date for Neymar

After suffering a calf injury on May 20, Neymar began a recovery process coordinated by the medical staffs of Santos and Brazil. Last week, when the national team opened training camp, he was unable to work alongside his teammates, and the same is expected to be the case during the first few days of practice in the United States.

The forward missed last Sunday’s friendly against Panama, in which Brazil bid farewell to its home fans with a convincing 6-2 victory. All signs also point to him being unavailable for the June 6 friendly against Egypt.

The most optimistic scenario has him fit to play in Brazil’s World Cup opener against Morocco on June 13. Brazil’s other group-stage matches will be against Haiti on June 19 and Scotland on June 24.

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