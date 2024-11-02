Ruben Amorim, newly appointed Manchester United’s head coach, has spoken openly about his decision to leave Sporting mid-season and begin his journey at Old Trafford. After leading Sporting CP to success in Portugal, Amorim will officially take over at United on November 11, following Sporting’s matches against Manchester City and Braga. In his press conference following Sporting’s win over Estrela, he passionately addressed the motivations behind his decision, the emotional challenges of leaving Sporting, and speculation about whether he may bring star forward Viktor Gyokeres with him to Manchester.

Amorim revealed he initially asked United to delay his appointment until the end of the season, preferring to fulfill his commitment to Sporting. However, he explained that United’s offer came with a sense of urgency, as the club made it clear it was “now or never” if he wanted to seize the opportunity. “For three days, I said I wanted to stay until the end of the season,” he admitted. “But I was told it was not possible. I was told it was now or never, or Manchester United would go for another option.”

During these three days of contemplation, Amorim weighed the opportunity carefully, aware of the seismic impact it would have on both his life and career. While Sporting was close to his heart, he saw Manchester United as a unique chance, one he felt compelled to take: “I want that context. That context allows me to do things my way. It’s just like Sporting. There’s a time when I have to take a step forward.”

Responding to criticism and speculation about money

Amorim acknowledged that his departure had disappointed Sporting’s fans, some of whom questioned if financial incentives played a role in his decision. However, he emphasized that United’s offer was not the most lucrative he’d received, saying, “People say ‘it’s about the money,’ but there was another team that wanted to hire me before, and they paid three times more than Manchester.” He reiterated that this was a carefully considered move, one driven by his ambition and desire for the Manchester United position specifically. “I did not want to regret not making this decision,” Amorim explained. “The president knows about this because I had other offers, and I didn’t want them before, but this one I did want, so I made my decision.”

Having led Sporting for five years, Amorim developed a close bond with the players, which made his decision to leave all the more difficult. He recalled the somber mood within the team once his departure was announced, saying, “The players were anxious. We could feel the atmosphere was a little different. I have been with them for five years, and they have been with me for five years.” Despite the sadness surrounding his exit, he assured fans that the players handled the situation professionally: “There was no revolt whatsoever from the Sporting players about my exit. But they were sad.”

His commitment to Sporting remains until his final match against Braga, and he is determined to give his all until the very end. “They know I’m the coach until Braga, then I’m leaving. But disappointment? Yes,” he conceded, acknowledging the emotional strain of leaving a club he helped build into a competitive force.

Addressing rumors: Will Gyokeres join Amorim?

One of the most pressing questions following Amorim’s Manchester United appointment was whether he might bring Sporting’s star striker Viktor Gyokeres along with him. Gyokeres, who joined Sporting from Coventry City, has a reported release clause of around $108 million and has been one of Portugal’s most electrifying talents, scoring four goals in his recent game against Estrela.

Despite interest from various Premier League clubs, Amorim was resolute that Gyokeres and other Sporting players would not be making a January transfer to United. “Gyokeres costs £100m,” the Portuguese explained. “It’s very complicated. I will not take any of Sporting’s players in January.” This statement should reassure Sporting fans and the club’s management, as Amorim vowed not to deplete the team’s roster mid-season.

The striker’s agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, had previously commented that the 39-year-old played a pivotal role in bringing the forward to Sporting. This led to some speculation about Gyokeres potentially joining his coach at United. However, with Amorim’s firm stance against signing Sporting players for United, any January departure for Gyokeres now appears unlikely.