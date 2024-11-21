Brazil’s World Cup qualifying campaign has been rocky so far, and the absence of Neymar, the nation’s record goalscorer, looms large over the Seleção’s underwhelming performances. Coach Dorival Junior has expressed his unwavering support for the veteran, emphasizing his importance to the national team as they aim to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

Despite Neymar’s long injury layoff and a recent setback, Dorival is optimistic about the 32-year-old’s return, pointing to March 2025 as a possible target. But Brazil’s current predicament underscores just how much the team is missing its talisman.

The Seleção have endured a disappointing run in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers, managing just two points from their recent November fixtures. Draws against Venezuela and Uruguay left Brazil in fifth place, seven points adrift of table-toppers Argentina.

Even with a star-studded attack featuring Vincius and Raphinha, Brazil’s offensive output has been underwhelming. Only two goals were scored across their last two matches, one of which came from a set piece rather than open play, the Al-Hilal star’s absence has never been more glaring.

What did Dorival Junior say about Neymar?

Speaking after Brazil’s draw with Uruguay, Dorival addressed Neymar’s importance to the team. “I have never hidden my admiration for him. We all know how capable he is,” the manager said. “I would like him to return to the team at a time when the team can support him. I hope that happens again in March, or the following year.”

Neymar has been out of action for Brazil since October 2023, when he suffered an ACL rupture. After a year of recovery, he briefly returned to action with Al-Hilal in October 2024 but suffered another injury setback just weeks later. Dorival explained the cautious approach to Neymar’s recovery: “We were right not to call him up last time, especially because of what happened later, his injury. We were very cautious and safe because we were monitoring his situation. We took the right approach.”

With 79 international goals in 128 appearances, Neymar’s contributions to Brazil are unmatched. Dorival believes that Neymar’s return will elevate the team’s performance significantly. “I have no doubt that with Neymar, the national team’s performance will be even better,” he stated.

However, the coach stressed the importance of Neymar regaining full fitness before rejoining the squad. “First, we want him to recover his conditions at the club, and then he returns to the national team, because he is essential, yes. I have no doubt that he will continue to grow with the team.”

Can Neymar help Brazil in 2025?

Brazil faces an uphill battle in the qualifiers, but the expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams means six automatic CONMEBOL berths are now available. While this gives the Seleção a buffer, their current form raises concerns. Of their 12 matches so far, only five have resulted in victories, with two of those coming against last-placed Peru.

Looking ahead, Brazil’s next qualifiers in March 2025 will be their toughest yet, as they take on Colombia and Argentina. Dorival is counting on Neymar’s potential return to boost their chances. “All we want is for him to be fully fit so that he can do his best,” the coach reiterated.