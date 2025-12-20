Trending topics:
Neymar’s future at Santos: Club president draws the line with firm 10-word contract renewal update as Flamengo circles and 2026 FIFA World Cup looms

By Martina Alcheva

Neymar Junior of Santos looks on
© Getty ImagesNeymar Junior of Santos looks on

The future of Neymar has once again become one of the most closely watched storylines in Brazilian soccer. With the 2026 World Cup looming and rumors swirling about a sensational move elsewhere, uncertainty surrounds whether the country’s most famous active player will continue his journey at the club where it all began. For now, the star himself remains silent, choosing rest and recovery over public declarations—leaving others to shape the narrative.

That responsibility has fallen to the leadership at Santos, who are determined to control the message and calm speculation. Amid growing chatter involving Flamengo, Santos has stepped forward to clarify where it stands—and what truly matters in the coming weeks.

Neymar has yet to confirm whether he will extend his contract, which is approaching its expiration. Over recent weeks, questions about his future followed him everywhere, especially as the Brazilian season drew to a close. Each time, the answers were careful, vague, and non-committal.

That silence only fueled speculation. Could the veteran forward be tempted by a final high-profile challenge elsewhere in Brazil? Could Flamengo offer a more competitive platform ahead of the World Cup? Inside the Peixe, however, there is little panic. The club’s leadership insists that discussions are ongoing and positive, and that the situation does not require rushed decisions or public ultimatums.

Neymar of Santos gestures during a Brasileirao 2025 match between Santos and Vasco da Gama.

What did Santos president say about Neymar?

Neymar’s second spell at Santos has not been perfect, but it has been meaningful. Despite persistent knee problems, the forward played a decisive role in keeping the club in the top flight. He scored five goals and added one assist in his final four matches of the season, dragging Santos away from danger when it mattered most.

Club president Marcelo Teixeira has repeatedly described Neymar’s renewal as a priority—not just for sporting reasons, but for identity and continuity. Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Teixeira said, “Neymar’s project is a project for next year’s World Cup. The conversation has always been this. He could go anywhere and wanted to come to Santos, his home.” Teixeira added that the star’s influence goes beyond goals, highlighting his leadership and symbolic value both on and off the pitch.

As the rumors intensified, Santos eventually delivered the clearest message of all—one that reframed the entire discussion. “It’s more of a decision for Neymar than for Santos.” Those ten words cut through weeks of speculation. Santos has made their position clear: they want Neymar to stay, they are ready to extend his deal, and they believe continuity makes sense. What happens next depends entirely on the player.

“What we have is the will for him to stay, to stay. We left this deadline so that he could travel with his family. He is talking to his father, to his family. There is no set deadline, but we are in a strong and good dialogue. I believe (that he stays)”, he added.

Flamengo interest and World Cup pressure

Meanwhile, Flamengo’s interest adds an extra layer of intrigue. According to reports from Marca, the Libertadores champion is exploring the idea of a short-term deal that would carry Neymar through to June 2026. The pitch is simple: a highly competitive environment, elite domestic exposure, and ideal preparation for the World Cup in North America.

Neymar Jr. playing with Brazil

Neymar last appeared for Brazil in October 2023.

The 33-year-old himself has described the upcoming tournament as his final obsession. “I have one last mission: the World Cup,” he admitted. Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear that reputation alone will not guarantee selection, reinforcing the importance of fitness and form in the months ahead. That reality strengthens Santos’ belief that stability, comfort, and emotional connection may outweigh external temptations.

